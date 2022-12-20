The Examiner
Government invests in private practices to ease surgery waitlists

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated December 20 2022 - 4:16pm, first published 3:00pm
Medical Advisory Committee Chair for North Tas Day Hospital Dr Michael Thomson, Premier Jeremy Rockliff, Liberal Bass MHR Simon Wood, and patient Gordon Sutton. Picture by Clancy Balen

The state government has announced further investment into a partnership with private health practitioners in an effort to reduce elective surgery waitlists for public patients.

