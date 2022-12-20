It may have been just his third BBL game, second for the Hurricanes and first in Tasmania, but Paddy Dooley didn't take long to make himself at home.
By the end of Monday's eight-run win over champions Perth Scorchers at UTAS Stadium, he was referring to the Canes' Northern home as "Launnie", hearing his name chanted around its stands and seeing his performance trumpeted on worldwide TV and internet coverage.
Throw in the most unorthodox of bowling actions, some exuberant celebrations and the player-of-the-match figures of 4-16 and it was no surprise the theatrical 25-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner from Queensland was an instant crowd favourite.
"Fantastic atmosphere at Launnie, it's our second home ground and was just awesome," he said post-match. "The crowd got behind us right til the end. We were out of it for a bit but they really livened us up and got us back in the game.
"It was awesome. It felt a bit awkward because I was hearing them chant my name and I was trying to stay focused if a high ball or something came my way. But it was fantastic and I really appreciate all the fans."
A COVID replacement player for Brisbane Heat last season, the former Australian Under-16 went wicketless in his sole game came against the Hurricanes at the Gabba and claimed his first scalp by clean bowling Marcus Stoinis on his Hurricanes debut against Melbourne Stars last week.
Coming into the attack early against the Scorchers, Dooley bamboozled star recruit Faf du Plessis in the fourth over, trapped Nick Hobson in front in the sixth and returned late on to add Josh Inglis and Ashton Agar in the space of three balls.
Accounting for the visitors' two highest scorers cemented the contest's momentum shift, snapped a five-game losing streak to the Scorchers and improved on his side's poor record in Launceston.
Asked about the eye-catching dismissal of former South African captain du Plessis and the resulting celebrations, Dooley said: "It feels good. I'm just trying to stay level-headed. I understand that he could have very easily whacked that over cover for four so I'm just trying to keep competing and doing my best.
"I suffer from white-line fever so if I get a wicket I don't really know what I'm doing. I'm just pumped up and trying to get the guys up as well."
Dooley's action prompted plenty of comment while Cricinfo said his bowling was "marked by canny variations, unnerving accuracy and occasional sharp turn".
The side's new-found cult hero did his best to keep his feet on the ground as the team heads into a busy schedule with a visit to Sydney Sixers on Thursday before hosting Melbourne Renegades at Bellerive Oval on Saturday.
"It's a really relaxed group at the moment and all the fellas are just enjoying each other's company and I think that's a big part of it," he added.
"The boys are up for it, used to it and we're just going to keep competing."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
