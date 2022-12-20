A quick trip to South Australia resulted in a second consecutive loss for the Tasmania JackJumpers.
After going down to the Taipans in Hobart on Saturday, Scott Roth's men were defeated 93-82 by the Adelaide 36ers on Monday night.
The 36ers got away to a blistering start, dropping 29 in the first quarter but the JackJumpers pegged them back with a 22-12 second term to lead at the main break.
Adelaide nullified the three-point half-time margin to have it all square at three-quarter-time before Antonious Cleveland (20 pts) turned it back on and produced the victory.
"In general the league is extremely tough, there's no easy games and you know we've been in quite a few of these ones that are in the last quarters and they're back and forth," Roth said.
"You've got to navigate hard and get through some of that stuff and if you don't, you're just not going to be in the playoffs and you're just gonna sit on the outside and wonder 'well, I wish I had that game back in January or wherever it may be'.
"You just have to tough it out and figure out ways to win when maybe it's not in the cards for you to win."
Milton Doyle top scored for the JackJumpers with 18 points, while the work of development player duo Isaac White and Sean MacDonald was praised by captain Clint Steindl.
In Steindl's first game back in the starting five - White played 16 minutes and MacDonald 23.
"[White's] energy, his defensive pressure and ... he had some good shots going tonight and he was being aggressive and that's what we brought him in to do," Steindl said.
"The same can be said for Sean MacDonald, those two guys weren't guaranteed anything and they've come in and played aggressively and taken their chances.
"That's why they are out there and playing high minutes, so they keep that up and it's only good for us."
The JackJumpers now head back to Hobart for a clash against Illawarra Hawks on Thursday, which shapes as an important one given the Jackies' 8-8 record.
Part of that record is a 2-4 ledger in Tasmania, making the match-up against the cellar-dwelling Hawks even more crucial.
"This is where we've got to capitalise on our season with some of the work that we've done on the road," Steindl said.
"Anytime you go home, you want to play your best and we haven't shown that yet this season.
"This is a chance for us to capitalise on our season and keep ourselves in touch with the top six, to be able to do it at home is a really good chance, we've just got to do it now moving forward."
