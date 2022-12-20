Challenging Scarlet Runner will be Victorian entry, Ginan. While an unknown quantity in the Westcoaster, skippers Nigel Jones and Cam McKenzie bought the J111 specifically to campaign her for the 50th race. The skippers have engaged the expertise of a J111 expert who will be onboard. Jones skippered Paladin to an overall win in the 1990 race and Cadibarra 7 in 1999.