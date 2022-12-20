Skippers and crews from nearly 50 boats are counting down the days to the start of the 50th anniversary of the Ocean Racing Club of Victoria's Melbourne to Hobart Yacht Race and as final preparations are made, several are in contention for line honours.
One of the top performing boats to watch is Damien King's Frers 61, Margaret Rintoul V. King, from the Sandringham Yacht Club, is in fine form, taking line honours in the short coastal Apollo Bay Race earlier in the year, sailing the classic beauty to victory in a close race.
A multiple world and national champion sailor, King boasts one of the classiest and most experienced crews in the fleet who are not only hot shot sailors but also lifetime friends of the popular skipper.
Mark Byrne is navigator and an accomplished yachtsman while King will be sharing helming duties with Grant Allen and looking to America's Cup campaigner Ben Morrison-Jack to give MRV the drive and tactical advantage.
"I've never competed in this race before, but if it's anything like the Sydney to Hobart, the race can be won or lost in the River Derwent," King said.
"Luckily for us we have international sailor Tim Burnell on board. Tim is a local and has sailed on the Derwent for the past 35 years."
Burnell will be hoping for a touch of family luck as he tries to repeat the success of his father, Rob, who won the race on two occasions.
"Apart from Nick [Sayer], we have all grown up sailing together from 14 years of age, and while we are lifelong competitors, we are all the best of mates, so we have plenty of laughs among the serious competition," King added.
Launched in 1996, MRV is widely regarded as one of the finest and most luxurious cruising yachts built in Australia. It was built for Sydney-based sailor Stan Edward, under the experienced eye of late international yachtsman Graeme ("Frizzle") Freeman, who was appointed to oversee the build.
Previous winner and champion off-shore sailor Paul Buchholz will push his Cookson 50, Extasea, hard to Hobart with an eye on the line honours prize while fending off Gerry Cantwell's Marten 49, Carrera S, and Antony Walton's Reichel/Pugh 46, Hartbreaker which could also be in contention if conditions suit them.
The prestigious Heemskerk Perpetual trophy will go to the handicap winner on AMS. Rob Date's Carkeek 43, Scarlet Runner, also from the SYC, is in hot contention and could also push the larger boats for line honours. Launched in 2022, she is designed to the Fast 40+ class rule and has achieved outstanding results on the competitive European circuit.
Challenging Scarlet Runner will be Victorian entry, Ginan. While an unknown quantity in the Westcoaster, skippers Nigel Jones and Cam McKenzie bought the J111 specifically to campaign her for the 50th race. The skippers have engaged the expertise of a J111 expert who will be onboard. Jones skippered Paladin to an overall win in the 1990 race and Cadibarra 7 in 1999.
Not to be underestimated is Andrew Jones's Inglis 47, AdvantEDGE from the Port Dalrymple Yacht Club and Brent McKay's Bakewell/White Z39, Jazz Player, which took line honours in 2009.
The 435 nautical mile race, organised with the cooperation of the Derwent Sailing Squadron, starts off Portsea Pier at 12pm on December 27.
