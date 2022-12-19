The Examiner
Shed fire that killed toddler and injured young child deemed accidental

Updated December 20 2022 - 9:59am, first published 9:27am
Tasmania Fire Service. Picture by Paul Scambler

A shed fire that resulted in the death of a toddler and seriously injured a young child in November was ruled accidental.

