A shed fire that resulted in the death of a toddler and seriously injured a young child in November was ruled accidental.
Tasmania Police Detective Inspector Mel Groves said Tasmania Fire Service investigators determined the fire was likely caused by accidental ignition near a fuel source.
"The scene was extensively examined, and the circumstances were investigated," Inspector Groves said.
Emergency services were called to the blaze in the Launceston suburb of Mowbray around 1.30pm on Wednesday, November 30.
Police found the shed fully alight and Tasmania Fire Service crews arrived minutes later.
"The police investigation is now complete and a report will be prepared for the coroner," Inspector Groves said.
"This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with everyone affected."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
