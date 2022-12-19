Tasmania's relatively low population compared to the mainland states that were granted AFL licences in recent years is among the reasons why the state's bid for its own team is linked to construction of the Hobart stadium, according to a member of the AFL Taskforce championing the bid.
Speaking in response to comments by Federal Sports Minister, Anika Wells, that questioned why Tasmania was being forced to build the $750 million stadium to get its bid over the line when no such requirement was made to teams in other states, Errol Stewart said population and the benefits of an undercover stadium were the reasons.
"The difference is we are much smaller [in terms of population] ... and I think long term, for football, for the game to do really well in Hobart, it needs an undercover stadium because it's a bloody cold place to play football in wintertime," he said.
He said the new stadiums in Perth and Adelaide helped "underwrite" the game in those cities, and the same could happen in Hobart.
He also said that, without a new stadium, Blundstone arena in Bellerive was "probably not going to attract a good football crowd, whether it be today, next week, next year or next century".
Historical crowd figures showed that Launceston's York Park has generally attracted bigger crowds for AFL matches than Blundstone Arena.
Mr Stewart said York Park is a more iconic AFL location than Bellerive, has better traffic flow and more pubs and restaurants in its near vicinity. He said Northern fans will also enjoy seeing Hawthorn play the new Tasmanian team at York Park.
