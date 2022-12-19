The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Child safety inquiry launched

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
December 20 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leanne McLean

The Commissioner for Children and Young People will investigate the allocation of child safety officers after allegations that a new care model has left some children without individual case officers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.