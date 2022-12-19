The Commissioner for Children and Young People will investigate the allocation of child safety officers after allegations that a new care model has left some children without individual case officers.
Leanne McLean on Monday confirmed her investigation would look at the state's out-of-home care system.
"I am undertaking an own motion investigation into the introduction of a new Out-of-Home Care case management model, which has changed the allocation of Child Safety Officers for children and young people in care in Tasmania," Ms McLean said.
"Under the new model, some children and young people in care are no longer allocated to an individual Child Safety Officer," she said.
"Instead, these children and young people are allocated to teams, which include child safety officers, within the Child Safety Service, with communication managed through a generic phone number and email address."
She said the investigation would provide a clearer picture of the effect of the new staffing model on affected children. She is seeking submissions from the public, with a deadline of February 24 next year.
Member for Bass, Janie Finlay, said the investigation by the Commissioner for Children showed that there is concern about staffing levels at the Child Safety Service.
"The Tasmanian government is letting down Tasmanians by not having the right people in the right roles in the right numbers to support across all sectors," she said.
She said it was concerning that, in some cases, children had been assigned to teams instead of individual child safety officers.
A spokesperson for the Department of Education, Children and Young People said the level of support for each individual child and young person is determined on a case-by-case basis.
Some children in "stable family placements" have been allocated to teams rather than individual officers, the spokesperson confirmed.
