Fire permits required

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated December 19 2022 - 8:07pm, first published 4:15pm
On Monday, the Tasmania Fire Service declared fire permits would be required from Tuesday, December 20, until the end of the 2022 to 2023 bushfire danger period.

