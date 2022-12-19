Fire permits required

On Monday, the Tasmania Fire Service declared fire permits would be required from Tuesday, December 20, until the end of the 2022 to 2023 bushfire danger period.
Permits are required across all Tasmanian municipalities.
TFS acting chief officer Bruce Byatt said the measures were implemented to prevent bushfires over the summer danger period, which runs from November to March.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
