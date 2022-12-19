Hobart Hurricanes produced a Launceston thriller to beat reigning champions Perth Scorchers by eight runs on Monday night.
An entertaining night of Big Bash League action at UTAS Stadium came down to the final over as the home side banked a popular first win of the campaign.
The charismatic Paddy Dooley is in serious danger of joining the pantheon of Hurricanes cult heroes alongside Rana Naved and Jofra Archer after a captivating spell of 4-16 which turned the course of the contest and earned him the player of the match award.
The 25-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner from Queensland became an instant crowd favourite with his somewhat unorthodox broken windmill bowling action and eye-catching celebrations.
Asked about his distinctive style on Foxtel, Dooley said: "I've always had the grip. It kind of worked so I went with it.
"If it distracts the batters it's an added bonus."
A modest crowd turned out on a cool, breezy evening to watch the fiesta which included all the usual pyrotechnics and such off-field entertainment as giveaway Ricky Ponting face masks.
Winning the bat flip and opting to bat first, an unchanged Hurricanes' line-up produced a much changed performance at the crease rattling up an impressive competitive total of 8-172.
Despite losing a wicket first ball and spontaneously combusting in unison with the power surge, Jeff Vaughan's team constructed their innings around four mature contributions.
Captain Matthew Wade led the way, steadying the ship after Jason Behrendorff dismissed Ben McDermott lbw for a golden duck.
His 51 came off just 29 balls and could have had more than two sixes if a couple of his five fours had not landed just short.
Twice he reverse swept Ashton Agar to the boundary in the same over, dispatched Andrew Tye just short of the pressbox to reach his half-century but was then caught next ball just inside the boundary by Adam Lyth.
Deprived of the strike while Wade was in full swing, D'Arcy Short picked up the baton and ran with it, sending Peter Hatzoglou to the deep-point boundary off consecutive deliveries, the second returned by Penguin's favourite Channel Seven boundary rider Alister Nicholson.
Surviving a botched run-out opportunity from wicket-keeper Josh Inglis, Short and Shadab Khan opted to take the power surge in the 12th over and the wheels promptly fell off the Hurricane express.
A collapse of 6-26 ensued, Short following up his only maximum by enticing a splendid boundary catch from Behrendorff to depart for 35 off 25, swiftly followed by Khan for 22 off 17.
Less impressive were the contributions of Jimmy Neesham for a two-ball duck, Asif Ali for one and Joel Paris for the second golden duck of the night as Jhye Richardson took 3-26 after 4-9 in the Scorchers' season-opener.
The Hurricanes needed a steadying influence and found it in Tim David.
Looking at home in the city where he represented the Greater Northern Raiders, the Singaporean Aussie hogged the strike late on, working his way to an unbeaten 46 off 28 which included 14 off the last over from Tye (2-45).
As the temperatures began to drop, former South African captain Faf du Plessis set about warming up the crowd with a blistering start to the Scorchers' chase.
His quickfire 32 came at a strike-rate of 200, featured three fours, three sixes and guaranteed crowd-catching opportunities were never far away.
However, the momentum swung on the last ball of what had looked an almost perfect powerplay for the visitors and it was perhaps the highlight of the night for the partisan crowd.
Dooley bamboozled du Plessis sending the zinger bails alight and the bowler off on a celebration for the ages, risking as much damage to his teammates with some exuberant but erratic high-fiving.
When fellow opener Lyth departed next ball and the visitors slipped to 2-44, the future was looking purple.
The Englishman hit Meredith (2-36) so high into the Launceston night sky that dead seagulls were likely to fall along with the returning ball but fortunately Nathan Ellis kept his eye on the object without wings.
It would be difficult to think of a bowling partnership less similar than Meredith and Dooley and it wasn't long before the latter's distinctive approach also claimed Hobson.
Inglis took full advantage of being dropped on the boundary by Short to rattle up 62 off 37 before becoming the third victim of Dooley.
Agar was the fourth, stumped by Wade two balls later, as Dooley took 2-2 off his fourth over to finish with 4-16 and his name being chanted around the UTAS Stadium stands.
Needing 29 off the last three overs, Scorchers were handed another lifeline when Short spilt his second catch of the night, Aaron Hardie the fortunate batter on eight.
More drama was to follow in the penultimate over with a superb caught and bowled from Shadab to dismiss Hardie leaving the Scorchers needing 14 off the last.
Ellis kept his nerve, restricting the batters to 2, dot, 1, 1, 1 before David caught Richardson (13) on the boundary off the final delivery to confirm victory.
Vaughan was full of praise for the pivotal innings of his captain.
"That's the way Matthew Wade plays," he said.
"It was a sensational innings. He led from the front."
Asked about his side's unimpressive success rate in Launceston, he added: "Maybe we enjoy the local community too much because our numbers do suggest we have not been great here."
Bizarrely, both teams were coming off 38-run winning margins in their season-openers, Scorchers seeing off the Sydney Sixers on Saturday, a day after the Hurricanes had lost to Melbourne Stars.
The Hurricanes will be back in Launceston on Wednesday, January 25, to take on the Brisbane Heat at 1.40pm.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
