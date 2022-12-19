On the second day of Hanukkah, Director of Chabad of Tasmania Rabbi Yochanan Gordon pondered the increasingly disturbing rise of anti-Semitic behaviour in Australia.
Anti-Semitism, defined as hatred or bigotry towards Jewish people, has a complex history dating back 3000 years.
It carries ethnic and religious dimensions and differs from other forms of racism and bigotry.
"The last five years, it's been going in an upward trend which doesn't look good," Rabbi Gordon said.
"There are several ways anti-Semitic behaviour happens, whether, through comments, graffiti or generalisations about Jewish people; all of those happen in Australia."
A 2021 report on Anti-Semitism in Australia by the Executive Council of Australian Jewry found a 35 per cent increase in anti-Semitic incidents compared to 2020.
It reported 447 anti-Semitic incidents, including 272 counts of assaults, both physical and verbal, and 175 threats.
Mr Gordon said throughout history when things began moving in a negative direction people have blamed the Jews.
"Jews were sort of always in between the aristocrats and the people. It's why you find Jews were expelled and then re-invited in and expelled again throughout history."
From the late 1800s onwards, religious anti-Semitism was eclipsed by the anti-Jewish racial theories eventually embraced by the Nazis.
"Back in the day there was a lot of anti-Semitism coming from the Church which thankfully diminished dramatically in the past 70 years or so."
Launceston is no stranger to anti-Semitic acts. In 2020, a Launceston synagogue was vandalised with a black line drawn through the middle of the Star of David hanging outside the place of worship.
Rabbi Gordon said despite centuries of persecution, the Jewish community had prevailed and survived.
"We've been able to pull out strong after every calamity that has hit us," he said.
He said Hanukkah was the first time in history that Jewish people fought against religious discrimination and continues to do so today.
"We're now celebrating the idea that we're able to have religious freedom that every person should be able to."
Rabbi Gordon said throughout history, there have been many people who attacked the Jewish people, yet they're still here.
"The Greeks, the Romans, the Crusaders; all of these different groups who came for us throughout history are all gone," he said.
"Being proud of being a Jew is the best way to fight modern anti-Semitism."
He said the Jewish community stood behind anyone who felt persecuted, Jewish or not.
"We will stand with them and endeavour to help in any way we're able to."
"This year the Launceston Airport put up a menorah in the arrivals hall to show the multiculturalism of Launceston and stand against anti-Semitism in Tasmania."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.