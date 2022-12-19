The Lions Club of Kings Meadows have once again demonstrated their generosity by contributing a $2000 donation to The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal.
The club raised funds over the weekend by hosting a barbeque on Friday before holding a large garage sale on Saturday.
Club members Ms Judi Gorham and Ms Angela Hughes-Martin, who were both instrumental in the organisation and development of the fundraising events, discussed the tireless work that allowed them to make the sizable donation.
"A lot of man-hours went into these projects but the club members are more than happy to give to the Empty Stocking Appeal," they said in a statement.
"We have been doing this for many years and hope that it will go towards brightening someone's festival season."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
