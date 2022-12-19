East Launceston nursing graduate Gina Gordon reflected on the dark times of isolation when she gave the valedictory speech in front of the University of Tasmania graduating cohort.
"We've all had a lot of challenges along the way throughout our degree with COVID-19, but I also think that just shows our resilience as students, and now as graduates," she said.
Mrs Gordon was sure to highlight this unique element to their university experience when speaking in front of her peers.
"Graduating from university shows dedication and drive at the best of times, but in unpredictable times, it shows so much more," she announced in her speech.
"We all have been faced with very complex challenges throughout our degrees, as evidenced by the global pandemic.
We have proven to be flexible, resilient, and we have shown that we can stick to our goals and see them through."
Asked why she thought it important to emphasise the external factors that influenced their degrees, Mrs Gordon said she hoped her fellow graduates would realise the scale of their achievement.
"My main focus was just to really look at the whole cohort of students and really try and relate what a journey it's been, and also how we've all come together to get to this point with dedication and resilience," she said.
It appeared they did, as Mrs Gordon recalled a positive atmosphere among the students as they walked their way to the convention centre.
"Everyone was just looking forward to this moment so much," she said.
"The vibe is electric, everyone's just moving forward knowing they've got an exciting career path ahead."
According to the now fully qualified nurse, she hasn't been alone on her journey, with husband Will, sons Teddy and Floyd, and parents Angela and Philip Bowden instrumental to her success.
"I will be forever grateful to my husband Will and my sons Teddy and Floyd, and my mother and father. Without their generosity and unwavering support, my pursuit of this dream just would not have been possible," she said.
There are four Launceston ceremonies in total, with medical and health graduates celebrated on Monday, while those in science, engineering, economics, law, arts and education will be celebrated on Tuesday.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
