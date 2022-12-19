The main access road to Tasmania's east coast reopened overnight following several weeks of construction to repair roads damaged by a landslide.
St Marys Pass was closed in late-October after heavy rain lashed the state's North, causing significant damage to the Esk Main Road.
A seven-metre-tall by forty-metre-wide retaining wall has been installed to protect against further rock slides, and two smaller landslip and drainage sites have been rebuilt.
A revegetation program will also be rolled out to prevent further slips along the steep or exposed faces along the road.
Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson thanked the community for their understanding and patience after the months-long closure to make the pass safe.
"Break O'Day Council has also been a source of valuable ongoing support during the closure," Mr Ferguson said.
The pass - one of the few direct roads to the state's east and a key tourist route - has been the subject of concern for the Break O'Day Council, which has experienced a delay in transport and freight services and disruption to local school services.
Break O'Day Council mayor Mick Tucker said businesses in the area had been concerned the closure would impact them over the summer holiday period.
"Contractors have been working seven days a week, on extended shifts, to get this important road open and on behalf of our community we would really like to thank them for all their hard work," Cr Tucker said.
The council has argued for an alternative access route to be built in anticipation of busier tourism periods and regional growth, which the state government has agreed to consider following community consultation.
An alternate route to the east coast, Elephant Pass, will remain open over the Christmas break and will be inspected twice a day by State Growth.
Elephant Pass will close on January 3 for further repairs, however local access to properties will remain open.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.