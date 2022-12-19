The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Main Esk Road and St Marys Pass reopen following flood damage

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated December 19 2022 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Marys Pass has reopened following extensive repair works to the Esk Main Road. Picture by RoadsTas

The main access road to Tasmania's east coast reopened overnight following several weeks of construction to repair roads damaged by a landslide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.