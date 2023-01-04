Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car
This stylish, award-winning home is positioned in a family-friendly, quiet location and has so much to offer. Situated on an expansive 2,242m2 approx. parcel of land, you will be amazed the moment you arrive.
The open plan living and dining area is bathed in natural sunlight with large windows throughout, plus the home offers a fantastic cinema/media room.
The entertainer's kitchen sits adjacent to the open plan living and features high-end appliances, stone bench tops and a spacious butler's pantry. Off the kitchen and living space you have direct access through bi-fold sliding doors to the magnificent entertainer's deck.
This home comprises of four great size bedrooms, all located down the long hallway. The master bedroom offers a large walk-in robe and stylish en-suite. The other three bedrooms all include built-in robes and are serviced by a separate powder room and family bathroom.
The double car garage has a bench space with cupboard storage, plus there is additional off-street parking. Just when you thought this home couldn't get any better, it offers a magnificent undercover entertaining area.
The home is surrounded by fully landscaped gardens and offers a vast amount of privacy with multiple zones.
This remarkable residence is a true gem and no expense has been spared.
