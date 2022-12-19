Launceston's Lilia Jenkins graduated from the University of Tasmania with a Bachelor of Agricultural Science with Honours and like many of her peers, already accepted a job in her chosen field of entomology.
"There is a huge demand for skilled agriculture graduates across a range of areas, and employers are looking to bring-in graduates that have both practical skills and scientific knowledge," Ms Jenkins said.
"I accepted a job with Cesar Australia as a graduate extension scientist where I'll be working in integrated pest management; the subject of my honours project."
Ms Jenkins' honours project looked at the role of beneficial insects in controlling pest populations and included trials in Tasmanian apple orchards.
In October she presented her research findings to a live and online audience which gained the attention of her future employer and led to a job interview.
Director of the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture Michael Rose said a degree in agricultural science develops sought-after skills that could see graduates working in diverse roles including on farms, at board tables, in classrooms, in laboratories, or advising governments.
"We work closely with industry and government to develop a skilled agricultural workforce to meet current and future demands, and our students get to work alongside industry and make important connections throughout their degree," Mr Rose said.
"Young people have a real reason to be excited about the enormous potential and rewards of a career in agriculture."
He said students had an opportunity to address some of the world's biggest challenges and opportunities using science, technology and business skills.
"I wish this year's graduates all the best as they embark on their careers in the agriculture sector and look forward to seeing where their journeys lead them," Mr Rose said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
