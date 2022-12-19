The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bright future ahead for UTAS agricultural science graduates

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated December 19 2022 - 2:31pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston local Lilia Jenkins at Hobart Graduation. Picture by Phoebe Bobbi

Launceston's Lilia Jenkins graduated from the University of Tasmania with a Bachelor of Agricultural Science with Honours and like many of her peers, already accepted a job in her chosen field of entomology.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.