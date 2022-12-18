On Monday, the Tasmania Fire Service declared fire permits will be required from Tuesday, December 20, until the end of the 2022 to 2023 bushfire danger period.
Permits are required across all Tasmanian municipalities.
TFS acting chief officer Bruce Byatt said the measures were implemented to prevent bushfires over the summer danger period, which runs from November to March.
"From 2am tomorrow, anyone wishing to light a fire in the open will require a permit," Mr Byatt said.
"With many parts of Tasmania having experienced above average rainfall in October and November, there was significant grassland growth this season which is a potential fire hazard when the grass dries in warm and windy weather as we head further into summer," he said.
The National Bushfire Outlook predicted a higher bushfire risk for Tasmania's west but a "normal" fire potential for much of the North and South of the state due to La Nina conditions soaking the ground, which has kept fuel wetter than usual.
Mr Byatt said people wishing to burn on their property could apply to a TFS permit officer by contacting their local brigade or calling 1800 000 699.
"Permits are free and contain clear conditions that will ensure any burn is conducted as safely as possible," he said.
"By introducing fire permits now, we are implementing measures to allow Tasmania Fire Service to mandate and monitor fires in the landscape during expected spikes in fire danger and mitigate the risk of bushfires as best as possible.
He said this declaration does not stop landowners from burning on their properties.
"Tasmania Fire Service still encourages hazard reduction burning; however, a fire permit reduces the risk of escaped fires by promoting responsible use of fire and enables us to monitor controlled burning given the impending increased fire danger."
The Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service will introduce campfire restrictions across high-risk campgrounds in a number of parks and reserves from 2am on December 20 until further notice.
Information on the locations affected by PWS restrictions will be available on the park's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
