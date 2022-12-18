The Examiner
Fire permits required from December 20 to prevent summer bushfires

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated December 19 2022 - 10:35am, first published 10:11am
Evandale 2nd Officer Bruce Devine and 3rd officer Alicia Styles work the bushfire at Sawpit Hill Road in 2020. Picture by Paul Scambler.

On Monday, the Tasmania Fire Service declared fire permits will be required from Tuesday, December 20, until the end of the 2022 to 2023 bushfire danger period.

