Launceston's popular annual criterium appears to have run its last race.
Named in honour of one of the city's strongest cycling supporters, the Stan Siejka Cycling Classic had been a popular fixture on the city's sporting calendar for two decades.
First held in 2002, it attracted international stars, the cream of Australian cycling and helped launch the careers of a generation of Tasmanian riders including future Tour de France competitors Wes Sulzberger, Matt Goss and Richie Porte.
Normally held each December around City Park, the event has been graced by Australian cycling royalty Robbie McEwen, Simon Gerrans, Baden Cooke, Stuart O'Grady and Caleb Ewan and supported by the country's only Tour de France winner Cadel Evans.
However, organisers say after falling victim to COVID three times, with mounting costs and a dwindling committee, the event was impossible to sustain.
Chairperson Andrew Youl said: "It's disappointing it had to end but you have to have some kind of succession for these things to continue.
"We tried long and hard to continue on with it but were unsuccessful. COVID was the catalyst for a lot of events going to the wall, the Stan Siejka was one of many. When COVID hit, it was put on ice. Two years passed, then three and it was hard to resurrect it with only a few committee members left."
The event cost more than $100,000 to stage and a committee of 10-12 in its heyday had fallen to three or four.
While not a major surprise, the news will come as a huge disappointment to Northern Tasmania's cycling community which traditionally turned out in force to support the event.
Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome graced the event alongside teammate Porte back in 2014.
The race announced a teenage Goss in 2004 and the Launceston prodigy went on to win it twice more in 2007 and 2010. Other champions included McEwen (2003), Ewan (2013), Steele von Hoff (2016), Campbell Town's Will Clarke (2009) and Ulverstone's Luke Ockerby (2011). Hilton Clarke, Neil van der Ploeg and Cam Ivory were all two-time winners.
The program had grown to include an elite women's race as well as masters and junior races.
Youl said he was proud to look back on the success of the event.
"I enjoyed it immensely. My boy Hamish rode in it, I spent countless hours working on it and it was the highlight of my year, but it was very stressful.
"I was involved for about 10 years so I came late to the piece and tried to help out when they were deciding where they wanted to go.
"It was a highly successful event. It set the bar very high with high-profile riders that supported it and made it. But it was difficult to continue to attract those people. The event cost an enormous amount of money to put on and without our sponsors would not have been possible.
"I've been talking to many people and they refer to those special memories which will live on. We will not say never and it would be nice to see a new, vibrant committee step forward and maybe run it with a different format in the future but ultimately COVID beat us."
Organisers have written to sponsors thanking them for previous support.
"The support of local businesses and organisations were critical to the event's success, offering the Launceston public with free access to watch the world's best riders compete on the streets of Launceston," the letter said.
Youl said "the next phase of the Classic" will be in the form of a newly-established annual madison race to be held in Siejka's name at the Silverdome on Friday, December 30.
"We listened to the concept of what Launceston City Cycling Club were doing, put it to our remaining members and, after much deliberation, thought it was a sensible direction to go for Stan's legacy to continue in a slightly different format. This will enable Stan's legacy to continue on for many years into the future."
The Stan Siejka Madisons will be held on December 30, two days after the annual Launceston Carnival. The women's event will be 30 kilometres (105 laps) and the men's 50km (175 laps).
LCCC president Ian Loft said the track carnivals were delighted to be able to continue Siejka's legacy.
The national elimination championships will also be on the December 30 program with wheelraces contested on December 28.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.