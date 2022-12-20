The Examiner
Stan Siejka Launceston Cycling Classic wraps up

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated December 20 2022 - 7:44pm, first published 5:00pm
Tour de France stars Matt Goss, Caleb Ewan, Chris Froome and Richie Porte on the startline of the 2014 Stan Siejka Cycling Classic. Picture file

Launceston's popular annual criterium appears to have run its last race.

