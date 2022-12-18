The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The three greatest speeches (I've ever heard)

By Brian Wightman
Updated December 18 2022 - 8:10pm, first published 8:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For a great speech, the importance of understanding your audience remains vital with a skilful raconteur who can add humour, wit, context, or vulnerability. Picture Shutterstock

Throughout my professional life I had been privileged to hear many terrific speeches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.