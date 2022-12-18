The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Jewish community celebrate

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated December 18 2022 - 8:02pm, first published 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yehudis Gordon, age 7, with a balloon Star of David. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Jewish community in Launceston celebrated Chanukah on Brisbane Street on Sunday night for the lighting of the candles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.