The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trainer lands quinella in $50,000 Hobart feature race but in wrong order for most punters

GM
By Greg Mansfield
Updated December 18 2022 - 9:34pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outsider Dunbrody Power (inside) beats highly-rated stablemate Algernon in the Winzenberg Trophy at Elwick on Sunday. Picture by Peter Staples
Driver Matthew Cooper had to be taken to hospital after a fall at the start of the Danbury Park Cup.
Rohan Hillier with Miss Papenhuyzen who added to her good record at Mowbray on Sunday night.

Seven Mile Beach trainer Imogen Miller provided the quinella in the $50,000 Winzeberg Trophy at Elwick on Sunday but not in the order she, or most punters, expected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.