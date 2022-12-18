Seven Mile Beach trainer Imogen Miller provided the quinella in the $50,000 Winzeberg Trophy at Elwick on Sunday but not in the order she, or most punters, expected.
Dunbrody Power, a $19 chance, got a split between runners in the home straight to edge out stablemate Algernon, the $2.20 favourite, by a half head with topweight Gee Gee Secondover finishing strongly to be 3/4 length away third.
Miller said she was confident Dunbrody Power would go well but didn't expect her to win.
"She's a lovely little mare and she put in a really good effort at her previous when she needed the run," Miller said.
"So I knew she'd run a sneaky little race but I probably didn't expect her to knock off Algernon."
Dunbrody Power was having her fourth start for Miller after winning five races interstate.
"She raced in Sydney and Melbourne and her owner had actually retired her before deciding to send her here to try to get a little black type," the trainer said.
"She's really well bred (by All Too Hard from a Fastnet Rock mare).
"She is seven now but she doesn't know that yet, hopefully."
Dunbrody Power was cleverly ridden by Troy Baker who tracked Algernon throughout the race.
Bulent Muhcu took the favourite three wide on the turn to issue his challenge while Baker stuck to the inside and eventually got a split between the two leaders Liffeybeau and Julius.
"We had the right run on the back of the stablemate and when the gap opened she really fought to the line," Baker said.
"But I wasn't sure that she had got the bob in so I asked Bulent and he wasn't sure either."
Liffeybeau and Julius set a quick pace up front which contributed to the time being only 0.1 seconds outside the 1100m track record.
Julius held on to finish a handy fourth but Liffeybeau tired to be beaten 4-1/2 lengths.
Baker and Muhcu took riding honours at the meeting, with Baker also scoring on Sistine and Muhcu getting a double on Thelma and Johnny Chutzpah.
Trainer Siggy Carr will change direction with promising filly Sistine after she made it two wins from her past three starts in the Class 1 Handicap.
Jockey Troy Baker got the Needs Further filly in to a nice position one-out and one-back before rounding up the leaders on the home turn and going on to score by two lengths.
"We were heading towards the fillies' races over 1600m but I think she's indicating that she probably only wants 1200m at this stage of her career," Carr said.
"So we'll give her a little let-up now and maybe come back for the three-year-old race on Derby Day."
Sistine won the opening two-year-old trial of 2021-22 but it was another 12 months before she opened her race account and Carr said she would have done things differently with the benefit of hindsight.
"She's improved with maturity," the trainer said.
"I pushed her a bit early and, if I had my time again, I would have waited another prep. before racing her.
"But you learn from these things."
The first attempt to run the $14,000 Doug Martin Danbury Park Cup at Mowbray on Sunday night had to be aborted after two drivers were tipped out at the start.
One of the drivers, Matthew Cooper, was lying on the track so stewards had to stop the race before the field returned to the starting point.
Cooper was conscious but complaining of lower back pain.
The race could not be re-run until a second ambulance arrived on course to take him to hospital.
Sadly, his top pacer Call Me Hector, who reportedly fell again while attempts were being made to catch him, had to be put down.
The other driver dislodged at the start, Cody Crossland, escaped injury but his horse Mighty Flying Art had to be scratched.
After a 90-minute delay, the race was re-run without incident and won by the state's top pacer Ryley Major from a 30m handicap.
The $2.40 favourite didn't begin quite as quickly as normal and had only two horses behind him on settling down.
Trainer-driver Rohan Hillier waited until just after the bell before starting a forward move and he got a nice three-wide trail into the race.
Ryley Major had to come wide on the final turn but finished strongly to beat Cullenburn and his own stablemate Lip Reader.
The nine-year-old rated 2:00.4 for the 2698m journey.
Miss Papenhuyzen was heavily backed to win the $14,000 Sampan 3YO and it was a fairly painless watch for her supporters.
Rohan Hillier pushed through early from the second row to land one-out and three back then worked forward to find the death at the 1600m.
Pacemaker Maebee gave a good kick but Miss Papenhuyzen looked to have her covered turning for home and went on to score by 4m with Hurricane Rock coming from last to be 8m away third.
The winner opened at $2.30 in the TAB fixed-odds market and started $1.60.
Miss Papenhuyzen had a 12-month break from racing after winning the $50,000 Evicus Stakes and $12,000 Blue Bonnet in October last year.
Burnie greyhound trainer Margaret Elphinstone will be chasing a fourth consecutive win with Don't Tell Margy in the heats of the Devonport Christmas Gift at Mowbray on Monday night.
Don't Tell Margy, a winner of four of her eight starts overall, has drawn box 4 in the opening qualifier and is a short-priced favourite on the strength of her 29.79 performance a fortnight ago.
There are six heats of the Christmas Gift on an 11-race program, with the $5500 final on Boxing Night.
