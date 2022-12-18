The Tasmania JackJumpers must execute during one of the most crucial parts of the NBL season according to head coach Scott Roth.
The JackJumpers continued their struggles at home on Saturday night at the Derwent Entertainment Centre as Cairns Taipans stormed home in the second half to win 91-82.
The game signalled the start of the extremely busy period that surrounds Christmas, with the side playing six games in three weeks.
The teams who perform best during this hectic section of the calendar will be poised for playoff basketball, according to Roth.
"It's Christmas time and there's a lot of games coming, whatever team is able to [navigate] that are going to have a chance to get to the playoffs and if you're not, then you're going to look from the outside in," he said.
Guard Jarrad Weeks echoed his coach's sentiment, believing the side has an opportunity to become one of the league's top teams.
"The teams that manage [Christmas] the best are going to come out of this period on top, something we've got to look to do ourselves, and hopefully we can go back on a little bit of a run here," he said.
Tasmania's second game during this 21-day stretch is in Adelaide, where they'll face a 36ers team fresh off dispatching the Brisbane Bullets by 31 points on Saturday night.
Weeks is aware of the dangers Adelaide possess and said he wouldn't be taking them lightly.
"They're obviously a very talented team," he said. "We're going to go in, we're going to do some work, watch the tape and come up with a game plan and try and execute."
Tasmania and Adelaide clash on Monday night at 7:30pm.
