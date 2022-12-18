Man in court for punching a woman

A man who punched a woman after becoming involved in an argument, said he hit her because she allegedly sprayed him with fly spray.
Farm operator Danny Hayes, a 40-year-old father of two, pleaded guilty to assault in the Launceston Supreme Court.
The court heard Hayed committed the offence around 8.15pm on August 28, 2021 in Winnaleah after he became involved in an argument with a woman.
The heated argument resulted in Hayes punching the woman to her left eye, which began to bleed heavily and become very swollen.
The woman was taken to the Launceston General Hospital, where medical examination revealed she had suffered multiple fractures to the left orbital socket, the set of bones surrounding her eye.
The court heard the victim told the doctor in Launceston that she had been punched twice but in evidence could not say whether the first blow was with an open hand or was a punch.
It heard in court that the first blow did not knock the victim down but the second blow did.
Justice Robert Pearce the man had been drinking with the woman at Winnaleah Hotel that evening and engaged in an argument in Winnaleah with the women later that night.
"It was put to her that you responded after she sprayed you with fly spray but she denied that and there is no other evidence of it," Justice Pearce said.
"Even if it were true, it does not justify or reduce the seriousness of a blow of such force to her," he said.
Justice Pearce said the punch caused a serious injury which must have been of considerable force and said the experience was traumatic for the victim.
"It is the court's duty to condemn such violence, particularly by a mature male against a female," he said.
"Community service is not likely to be available in the area in which you live and work. You have no capacity to pay a fine which is commensurate with the seriousness of this crime.
"I do not see that home detention is appropriate."
Hayes was sentenced to jail for six months, wholly suspended for an operational period of two years. Convictions were recorded.
"I regard imprisonment as the appropriate sentence but I will give you an opportunity to avoid having to actually serve any part of the term on condition that you do not re-offend in any serious way," he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
