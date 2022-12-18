The Tasmanian Tigers have put on a dominant display in the Women's National Cricket League as they crushed New South Wales by 10 wickets at Bellerive Oval.
The Tasmanian Tigers were dominant from the outset, consistently taking wickets throughout the NSW's innings.
With only one NSW partnership reaching 30, the Tigers' bowlers never took their foot off the pedal, as they restricted the visitors to just 129 runs.
It was Molly Strano and Sarah Coyte who led the way with the ball, claiming 4-15 and 3-14 respectively.
Greater Northern Raiders left-arm seam bowler Julia Cavanough took her maiden wicket in trademark style as her full in-swinging delivery proved too difficult for Sophie Luff to handle, spooning it to square-leg fielder Amy Smith.
Fellow Raiders teammate Emma Manix-Geeves was effective behind the stumps, claiming two catches alongside a stumping and a run out.
Tasmania's straight-forward victory was demonstrated with the bat, with Rachel Trenaman and Lizelle Lee untroubled for the majority of the innings with scores of 41* and 70* respectively.
Late in the chase, Trenaman was taken off the field as a precautionary measure, with a saw knee and problematic injury history resulting in her decision to retire hurt.
It mattered little as Lee and Elyse Villani quickly mowed down the rest of the total.
A delighted Strano spoke about her performance after the match.
"To be honest I haven't been feeling all that great at training so it was nice to be able to string it together today," she said.
Tasked to face NSW again on Tuesday night, the Tigers will go into the contest with confidence.
