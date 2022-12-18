The CARJ Cup was played statewide last week.
Made up of the first names of Colin Grant, Alan Caelli, Roger Green and Jim Kelly, the concept began last year when Grant won a competition for a golfing experience and got to take three mates to Melbourne for a week, most expenses paid.
Sandbelt courses, Peninsula Kingswood, Royal Melbourne, Victoria, Kingston Heath, Yarra Yarra, Huntingdale and Metropolitan were all on the agenda.
The lads decided to create a competition with two teams. After a fun-filled but arduous week last December, Green and Kelly claimed the trophy.
Fast forward to 2022 and the boys continued the tradition, except Kelly flies from Queensland to take part.
They headed south on Monday to play nine holes at Oatlands, Colebrook and Llanherne as a warm-up to Tuesday.
Eighteen holes at North-West Bay was followed by a severe weather-interrupted Royal Hobart outing but nine holes were completed. Wednesday saw a return North via Ratho farm 18-hole golf course and Thursday Barnbougle Dunes.
A tad windy but the lads competed ferociously. Friday saw a trip to the North-West Coast and Ulverstone where Green and Kelly needed one win to claim back-to-back cups.
Not satisfied, the lads played nine holes at Penguin and planned 18 at Launceston, just to clock up 203 holes for the 10-day adventure.
Goodness knows the venue for 2023, the whisper is Gold Coast but good luck for the cup next year gentlemen!
NTVGA tournaments tee off in 2023 with Sheffield on January 5 followed by Launceston on January 9, Thirlstane (January 18-19) and George Town have pencilled in January 26.
Sandwiched in between, the NTVGA annual meeting is at Deloraine Golf Club on Friday, January 13.
Mowbray ladies are holding their open day with a Canadian foursome on Thursday, January 12.
Moorina hosts the Gazzman's challenge stableford and interested parties can contact Kevin Wagner on 0448 542252 or email kebjwagner@gmail.com.
Poatina are holding their annual tournament on January 21-22 while Bridport hosts an open day three-ball ambrose on Monday, January 23, where beginners are welcome.
Scottsdale are holding a three-ball ambrose on Australia Day, incorporating a free sausage sizzle, all welcome. Entries to Kate Gofton 0438 527397.
Entry forms should be at all Northern golf clubs for these events.
North-West Golf advise that the Morcom cup champion of champions and women's 36-hole stroke is at Devonport Golf Club. Entries close on January 3 with the event on Saturday and Sunday (January 7-8). Any queries to sportops@devonportcountryclub.com.au
A women's 18-hole stableford event will be played on the Sunday. The 36-hole women's event is a state selection event.
Taxi golf's next game is at Mowbray on January 22 and features the inaugural Royden Bishop Memorial Day.
All were saddened by the long-time friend and member's passing and hope for strong support.
Taxi's game at Poatina finished: 1st Clive Challis, 2nd Dean Spencer, 3rd Dale Cash, 4th Steve Lawler, 5th Stan Hardcastle, 6th John Cook and 7th Barry Cash.
Northern Golf's previously-postponed spring tournament was at Riverside.
A-grade local Amanda Smith proved too strong for Katrina Archer to claim the Iris Meek trophy. The net event went to Kate Collings.
B-grade saw Glenda Embery claim the June Atkinson trophy. The Shirley Atkinson senior event was also won by Embery from Kate Collings and these two joined with Jane Robbins, Frances Hudson and C-grade winner over Cheryl Atkins, to claim the teams event.
School holiday golf for under-21s begins on Monday, December 26, at Mowbray.
A 9am start and 18 holes for players with a handicap and nine holes for beginners.
Round two is on Friday, December 30, at Riverside. Prospect Vale host on Tuesday, January 3, and Launceston on Friday, January 6.
