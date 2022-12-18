The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Golfing festival embraces Tasmania

By Rick Sindorff
December 19 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golfing partners Colin Grant, Alan Caelli, Roger Green and Jim Kelly. Picture supplied

The CARJ Cup was played statewide last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.