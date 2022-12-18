The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Shamrocks and Knights reach Cricket North Twenty20 grand final

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
December 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Westbury were in action against Mowbray on Sunday. Picture by Paul Scambler

Sunday's action in the Cricket North Twenty20 competition saw the ladder bunch up with no team still undefeated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.