Sunday's action in the Cricket North Twenty20 competition saw the ladder bunch up with no team still undefeated.
Westbury can certainly claim to have won the day following two wins that have put them in a grand final spot, while it was a tougher day for Mowbray who finish the competition without a win.
Riverside looked comfortable from the outset at Windsor Park against bottom-placed Mowbray who are still searching for their first win in the shortest format this season.
Aaron Hughes' 38, which included five boundaries, was the only solid contribution of note as Riverside's disciplined bowling restricted the Eagles to 6-114.
The Blues were initially conservative in reply, going at less than a run-a-ball when Kaidyn Apted (19 off 33) was run out by Tom Dwyer to leave the score at 1-57.
The introduction of Ben Kidd (28* off 18) to the crease saw Riverside lift their tempo as they cruised home with 21 balls remaining and nine wickets left.
The team's main contributor was Tom Garwood who launched four sixes on his way to 61* off 48 deliveries.
It was a tighter affair between Westbury and South Launceston at Ingamells Oval as Dean Thiesfield and Daniel Murfet combined with bat and ball to overcome the Knights.
Thiesfield was the main act for the Shamrocks with the bat as he compiled 76 from 55, including 11 boundaries, as they finished on 6-158.
South Launceston appeared to be on course for a successful chase when wicket-keeper Nathan Phillip scored 53 off just 25 deliveries, hitting four sixes in the process, however captain Murfet gave himself a bowl and immediately swung the game back in his side's favour, taking 3-9, including the all important wicket of Phillip.
The triple setback proved too difficult for the Knights to recover from, falling short by 10 runs.
Riverside continued their dominant day, as they flew past Launceston by six wickets.
The Blues set their victory up with the ball, claiming wickets at regular intervals as Launceston slumped their way to 7-101.
Once again it was Garwood who contributed the most with the bat, this time playing a responsible 33 off 42 as Riverside chased down the total.
Westbury came into this clash as hot favourites following their impressive win over South Launceston while Mowbray were yet to find success.
The gulf in class was immediately evident with the Eagles never getting into rhythm with the bat, losing all their wickets for just 79.
The bulk of the damage done with the ball was by Kieren Hume who took 4-8, however he was ably supported by Nathan Parkin's 3-11.
In reply, Westbury managed to chase down the total in just over 10 overs as openers Hume and Thiesfield ensured the rest of the side could remain seated.
The 10-wicket win also meant they knocked Riverside off top spot, meaning they had booked their place in the grand final.
The Knights entered the final match of the day needing to win if they wanted to join Westbury in the grand final at Riverside's expense.
South Launceston finished their innings at 7-156 once again on the back of Phillip who smashed 89 for his second half-century of the day.
Launceston gave a good fight during their chase, however a constant flow of wickets thwarted their ability to keep up with the run-rate.
The Knights' score proved to be just enough, winning by 11 runs and claiming a place in the grand final against Westbury next month.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
