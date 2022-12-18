Launceston's slice of the Super Netball pie has been gobbled up by Hobart.
The state government and Collingwood announced on Sunday that their partnership would continue for another three years guaranteeing national league matches in the state.
However, the only round of the competition in the state sees Collingwood face the West Coast Fever at the Derwent Entertainment Centre on Saturday, June 17.
Launceston Silverdome - which had hosted previous SNL matches - will make do with pre-season matches on Thursday, February 2, and Friday, February 3.
The Silverdome hosted GWS Giants in May, Queensland Firebirds the year before, NSW Swifts in 2019 and Queensland Fusion in 2018.
We look forward to bringing the elite game to Tasmania in 2023 and beyond- Collingwood's general manager Amie Quirk
Established in 2017, the partnership between Collingwood and the state government claims to have driven participation and created elite pathways.
Initiatives have seen Collingwood Super Netball players and coaches involved in delivering community and development clinics in Tasmania.
Collingwood's general manager Amie Quirk welcomed the extension of the partnership.
"Netball remains the most popular team sport for women and girls in Australia and we look forward to bringing the elite game to Tasmania in 2023 and beyond," Quirk said.
"This partnership has created a strong and passionate Collingwood fan-base in Tasmania who are extremely dedicated supporters, and we are pleased to return next season for two pre-season games, our Round 14 match and to host a series of community events to inspire the next generation of netballers.
"Our team loves playing in front of the incredible crowds in Tasmania who always generate an electric atmosphere at our games."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
