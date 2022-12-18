Greater Northern Raiders' men ground out a late-afternoon victory to ensure their long weekend in the capital was not without reward.
After two Twenty20 losses on Saturday and another on Sunday morning, the team played out a tantalising encounter with North Hobart at Kangaroo Bay Oval.
Defending 4-143, Raiders did not let any of the Demons batters get away and bowled them out for 126 to win by 17 runs with a ball to spare.
Brayden DeVries led the way with 47 but an unbeaten big-hitting fifth-wicket partnership between Sam O'Mahony (27 off 17) and Jono Chapman (23 off 12) helped the team to a competitive total.
Robb Macmillan took 2-18.
North Hobart were looking comfortable at 3-52 with Aiden Bariol on his way to 47 before the bowlers gained the ascendancy.
Dravid Rao's spin accounted for 3-19, Will Parker took 2-12 off four overs and every other bowler claimed a wicket.
Raiders had gone down by nine wickets in Sunday's opening match against Clarence.
Sent into bat, they posted 6-100 led by three middle-order contributions.
After the top-four batters managed eight runs between them, DeVries compiled a run-a-ball 20 including the side's only six while Chapman continued his strong batting form with an unbeaten 43 off 39 deliveries.
Joseph Griffin added 21 as Sam Rainbird led the bowling attack with 2-13 off his four overs.
Clarence lost just one wicket in chasing down the target early in the 18th over.
Opener Lawrence Neil-Smith was the only wicket to fall - claimed by Will Bennett for 36 - before Zachary Elliott completed the chase and his own unbeaten half-century off 46 balls.
Having bowled in both Saturday fixtures, Australian short-form international bowler Billy Stanlake did not play on Sunday as he was called up by the Hobart Hurricanes.
The CTPL will take a break for Christmas with Tim Coyle's men returning to action on Saturday, January 7, with a T20 double-header at UTAS Stadium against South Hobart Sandy Bay (10am) and Kingborough (4.30pm).
