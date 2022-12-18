The Examiner
NSW Metro dominate despite quick Tasmanian Tigers start

By Ben Hann
December 18 2022 - 5:00pm
The Tasmanian under-19 squad at Adelaide's national championships. Picture by Cricket Australia

The Tasmanian Tigers faced an imperious New South Wales Metro who ran out 178-run winners in Adelaide at the under-19 national championships.

