The Tasmanian Tigers faced an imperious New South Wales Metro who ran out 178-run winners in Adelaide at the under-19 national championships.
The Tigers were on the front foot early, pushing the more fancied NSW Metro onto the back foot and soon had them reeling at 4-68.
NSW were able to mount a fightback however, led by Ryan Hicks (104 off 125) and Will Salzmann (96 off 80) as the pair combined for a mammoth 210-run partnership, followed by a late cameo from Joel Davies who smashed a 27-ball half-century as the innings finished on 8-319.
An already difficult chase became almost impossible following Yuva Nishchay's opening spell which consisted of five wickets - including a contentious catch to remove Tasmanian captain Cooper Anthes - and a well-directed bouncer which forced Sam Voss to retire hurt.
The fall of wickets would continue as Davies entered the attack, claiming 3-27 as the Tigers' lower-order laboured to 141 all out.
Launceston's Spencer Hayes was one of very few that got any sort of start, scoring 25 before mis-hitting a shot to mid-on.
Tasmania's next game is a quarterfinal on Monday against an as yet undecided opponent.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.