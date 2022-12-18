A house was destroyed by a fire in Birralee yesterday.
Crews from Frankford, Glengarry and Gravelly Beach brigades attended the fire before 5pm and found the Minchins Road house fully engulfed on arrival.
A spokesperson from the Tasmanian Fire Service said an investigation was being conducted to determine the cause.
They said no injuries had been reported from the fire.
MORE TO COME
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
