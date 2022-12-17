A trio of students from the University of Tasmania were inspired to create change in their home state after attending a international sustainability summit .
Jeketi Kachigunda, Faith Tekavei and Giarn Carroll travelled to Thailand last week to participate in the Green Summit, an international sustainability summit held by Humanitarian Affairs Asia.
Ms Kachigunda said each day they met with students from other nationalities and world-leading experts to discuss key sustainability issues.
"We're looking at how to make climate change ideas a reality," Ms Kachigunda said.
"There's this hunger for knowledge among all the national entities and universities and it's amazing to see. We want to bring something similar back to Tasmania because everyone here was so interested about all the great work Tasmania has been doing."
Business student Faith Tekavei was inspired to work in sustainability when she saw first hand the effects climate change had on her home country of Fiji.
"It took leaving the country to realise how much climate change was impacting us in the South Pacific," Ms Tekavei said.
"The consequences of climate change became the norm to us. Even now, the frequency of cyclones is getting worse."
She said throughout her schooling, schools would shut every couple months due to tropical disturbances.
"A few years back Cyclone Winston hit us and it flattened entire villages. Many people had to relocate and it didn't occur to me it was because of climate change at the time."
"It takes experiencing something to be really passionate about it and that's why being at the forefront made me really passionate about sustainability," she said.
Ms Tekavei said she wanted to take the knowledge from the summit back to Tasmania, and eventually Fiji.
"I want to start projects in Hobart and bring my knowledge back home to Fiji to start cleaning riverways," she said.
Ms Kachigunda said she wanted to bring Tasmania to the world stage in sustainable technologies.
"In Zimbabwe, I grew up in poverty and with poverty you realise the importance of sustainable food and water," Ms Kachigunda said.
"My background encouraged me to want to leave a better world for the future."
After graduating, Ms Kachigunda said she plans to take the knowledge gained from the summit and her studies to build sustainable communities.
"Creating sustainable housing, water, energy and sewage is my goal," she said.
Ms Tekavei is only starting her degree, but wants to work towards creating change now and focusing on the present.
"I really want to contribute to a more sustainable world, one where people live in better conditions.
"We can't really see everything and I'd rather live in the now and focus on making changes today.
"The summit really shed hope where a lot of people are really pessimistic about the future and the direction we're heading."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
