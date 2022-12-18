Hobart Hurricanes recruit Jimmy Neesham believes 204-centimetre Billy Stanlake could cast a big shadow over this season's Big Bash League.
Fresh from a couple of appearances for the Greater Northern Raiders on Saturday, the Australian international bowler was called into the Hurricanes' squad for Monday night's clash with Perth Scorchers in Launceston.
Neesham was unsure whether the right-arm quick would play but admitted there were few teammates volunteering to face him in the UTAS Stadium nets.
"He's obviously coming back from a reasonably long injury layoff," Neesham said. "Whether he's fully available depends on how he pulls up at training.
"(But) it's always exciting to have that little bit of extra pace knocking around the group and I'm sure there's a few batsmen that will only be having throw downs if he's lining up in the nets."
Despite a lengthy journeyman career in which the Hurricanes are his 25th major team, the 32-year-old New Zealand all-rounder said he was yet to face Stanlake but was well aware of his ability.
"I'm not sure we've even played a game against each other. But I've certainly watched him bowl and I remember a ball that he got Martin Guptill out with in a T20 in Australia a few years ago that was pretty impressive. He's certainly got that wicket-taking ability and I'm looking forward to seeing it first-hand.
"He certainly provides a bit more pace and bounce than I do but how he fits into our bowling line-up is from a higher up decision-making standpoint than myself."
Making his first ever visit to Tasmania, Neesham said confidence was high among Jeff Vaughan's squad despite losing their opening fixture by 38 runs to the Melbourne Stars on Friday.
"Bit of a tough outing first up against a team that had already had a run out in the competition (that) was a bit of a challenge.
"The margin of victory looked quite large but there were a few different areas where we could have made some huge gains.
"We've certainly spoken about those things post-game and ways we can rectify things going into the next game because the games are going to start coming thick and fast.
"There's certainly no loss of confidence in the group. It's just one outing and it's about going out there and starting from scratch again and hopefully getting that first win on the board."
Although the Scorchers opened their campaign with a 38-run win over Sydney Sixers, Neesham hopes they may be vulnerable after a lengthy trans-continental transition.
"I thought our drive up from Hobart was a bit but coming over from Perth is a whole different kettle of fish so hopefully they're a little bit stiff and sore coming off that flight."
