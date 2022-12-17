The Examiner
Tasmanian cyclists Georgia Baker and Lauren Perry medal at national omnium championships

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated December 18 2022 - 8:14am, first published 8:00am
Tasmanians Georgia Baker (centre) and Lauren Perry (right) on the podium of the national omnium championships along with Western Australian Alex Manly (left). Picture Instagram

Tasmanians dominated the national omnium championships with Georgia Baker prolonging her stunning year and Lauren Perry cementing her return to elite cycling.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

