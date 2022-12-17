Tasmanians dominated the national omnium championships with Georgia Baker prolonging her stunning year and Lauren Perry cementing her return to elite cycling.
The long-time state teammates finished first and third respectively in the multi-discipline event which is set to be added to the program for the upcoming carnivals at Launceston's Silverdome next week.
Baker was thrilled to add another national title to her standout year which saw her win three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, attend road and track world championships and win the Tasmanian Athlete of the Year award.
"It's been a really good year actually," reflected the Perth 28-year-old.
"I'm really happy with how everything's going and looking forward to 2023 and 2024.
"There's a few good moments that I've had this year on the road and the track but a real highlight was the road Commonwealth Games championship taking home gold with the girls, but on top of that putting a plan together with the team pursuit girls and executing that really well was really special."
In a thrilling contest across scratch, tempo, elimination and points races at Melbourne's Disc Velodrome, Baker's western Australian-born Tokyo Olympic teammate Alex Manly, 26, needed to win the last sprint to take title but the Tasmanian ensured that would not happen.
"I know how strong Alex is, she's one of my best friends. She's tactically really smart, knows me as a bike rider and knows my weaknesses so I just had to keep my eyes on her the whole race."
Perry was delighted with her bronze medal, admitting: "This one feels like rose gold."
She added on Instagram: "So happy to find the podium.
"This year has been incredibly challenging but it feels good to be coming out the other side.
"I'm so grateful for the people who've been in my corner the whole time."
The Launceston-born, Adelaide-based 26-year-old thanked many people including the Tasmanian Institute of Sport and her long-time coach Matt Gilmore.
"These people have been keeping my dreams alive for 10 years! I've never felt alone as long as you've been in my corner."
Baker's boyfriend Luke Plapp finished second to Kelland O'Brien in the men's event.
On Friday, Baker and Perry were both named among AusCycling's supported athletes for 2023 across the sport's multiple disciplines.
Baker and Launceston's Josh Duffy were both named as "podium ready" track endurance riders with Perry designated as "podium potential" along with Launceston mountain biker Sam Fox.
