Two years after an unbeaten Northern Championship-winning title, Launceston United took an extra step from second place and cup runners-up in their maiden statewide campaign last season.
Co-coach Frank Compton reflected on the team's unprecedented maiden Women's Super League and cup double with the observation: "In truth, they probably deserved to have won it earlier."
Beginning their campaign with eight straight wins, the Birch Avenue outfit dominated Tasmanian women's soccer under the leadership of Compton and Lynden Prince.
They claimed their first Tasmanian silverware since 1967 with a 3-1 victory over Kingborough in the Women's Statewide Cup final in June and responded to their only two losses with back-to-back 5-0 home wins to seal the title with one match to go.
"We've been around football long enough to know if you can win any silverware you take it, so it's fantastic to win the double," Compton added. "When we joined the Super League, the project was to see if we could compete for trophies by the end of the second year and I'm really happy that we've been able to achieve that."
Eleven years after joining the Women's National Cricket League, the Tasmanian Tigers won the first piece of national silverware for a women's cricket team representing the state.
On a historic day for Tassie cricket, a record-breaking, unbroken 205-run partnership between skipper Elyse Villani (111) and Riverside's Emma Manix-Geeves (104 not out) made sure South Australia's total of 8-242 was not enough as the Tigers won by nine wickets at Bellerive Oval.
Manix-Geeves compiled her first WNCL century shortly after another grand final century for the Greater Northern Raiders while Villani finally claimed a WNCL title after seven previous attempts for Victoria and Western Australia.
"It is pretty incredible to be perfectly honest,'' said Villani, who hit the winning runs. "I was just so happy to be able to jump on board this year and to be part of the first Tigers WNCL championship-winning team is something I certainly wanted to help achieve."
Eddie Ockenden's year with the Kookaburras witnessed an all-conquering campaign including series victories against New Zealand, Malaysia and India plus a fourth Commonwealth Games title.
But it was a couple of personal milestones which thrust the national co-captain into the brightest spotlight. Having been selected as his country's joint flag-bearer in Birmingham, the Hobart 35-year-old became the first Australian - and just the seventh hockey player in history - to play 400 internationals.
The Tasmanian talisman's record-breaking appearance proved a memorable night as the world's number one ranked team defeated India 7-4 in Adelaide.
Sixteen years after his international debut, Ockenden ran out in front of family, friends and former teammates for the match. "I've had such a good life with the Kookaburras and I can't say thank you enough to all the people I need to say thank you to," he said.
A year after her breakout Olympic debut in Tokyo, Ariarne Titmus planned her 2022 schedule around the Commonwealth Games.
Opting out of the world champs in Hungary a month earlier, the Launceston-born 21-year-old headed to Birmingham targeting four gold medals. Having delivered in the 200m, 800m and 4x200m, the freestyle specialist duly completed the set in the 400m. She also contributed to one of the Games' few world records in the relay, claimed the 800m Games record and improved her own 400m Games record with 3:58.06.
Added to the three golds she won in 2018, it meant Titmus has been beaten just once in eight events across two Commonwealth Games. "I came here with the goal to win all four," she said. "I believed that I had the capacity to do that and I'm happy I did that."
Georgia Baker had already had an excellent Commonwealth Games. Four years after being a bystander as her teammates claimed team pursuit victory on home soil, the Perth 27-year-old had helped her country defend that title, added another individual gold medal in the points race and narrowly missed a third podium after switching to a road bike for the time trial.
But it was the road race across seven laps of a 16km circuit around Warwick which delivered her most eye-catching result.
Within sight of one of England's finest castles, Baker ascended to cycling royalty, winning a sprint finish to be crowned champion from the 56-strong field. "I'm just so proud that I could pull it off for the team," she said. "Birmingham's been really good for me."
A campaign which also saw her contest world championships on road and track and claim victories from Belgium to Launceston would see her deservedly crowned Tasmanian Athlete of the Year.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.