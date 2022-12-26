The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Completing top 10 Tasmanian sporting highlights of 2022

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
December 26 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston United celebrate their 2022 Statewide Cup win over Kingborough. Picture by Linda Higginson

5. Launceston United at the double

Monday, June 13

KGV Park, Glenorchy, Tasmania

Two years after an unbeaten Northern Championship-winning title, Launceston United took an extra step from second place and cup runners-up in their maiden statewide campaign last season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.