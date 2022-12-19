The Examiner
Looking back at Tasmania's sporting highlights from 2022

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
December 19 2022 - 2:30pm
Northern Hawks won the TNL opens title for 2022 against Cripps Waratah. Picture by Jess Stevenson

10. Northern Hawks invincibles

Saturday, August 6

Silverdome, Launceston, Tasmania

Northern Hawks completed a perfect season by winning the Tasmanian Netball League grand final 68-36 against Cripps at the Silverdome and extending their winning run to 20 consecutive games. The club added to their premierships of 2020 and 2018 and continued Launceston's dominance of the competition with Cavaliers having won in 2019 and 2021 with three of those grand finals being Northern derbies.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

