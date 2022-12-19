Northern Hawks completed a perfect season by winning the Tasmanian Netball League grand final 68-36 against Cripps at the Silverdome and extending their winning run to 20 consecutive games. The club added to their premierships of 2020 and 2018 and continued Launceston's dominance of the competition with Cavaliers having won in 2019 and 2021 with three of those grand finals being Northern derbies.
Goal-shooter Ashlea Mawer was awarded the MVP but the modest East Tamar Primary School teacher, who was greeted by chants of 'Ms Mawer' each time she scored, said it was a team effort.
"It feels amazing," she said. "To come out and play like we did and just get around each other and enjoy the game was really nice. We're so connected on-court as well as off-court, it's really a cliche to say that we're best friends but we really are, we're just a big family."
With Geelong's 2022 AFL Premiership team the oldest in VFL/AFL history, 27-year-old Jake Kolodjashnij can expect to remain a mainstay and leader as the club's senior players depart.
Having played 23 games including his 150th in the AFL this season, Kolodjashnij collected 17 disposals and 11 marks in a resounding 81-point win over Sydney.
A product of Prospect Sharks, St Patrick's College and Launceston, who helped the Tassie Mariners claim the Division 2 title at the 2013 Under-18 Championships, the national draft pick 41 was watched by parents Sharon and Paul in his second Grand Final.
AFL Tasmania reported: "There was plenty of talk in the lead-up to the game around Kolodjashnij's match-up with All-Australian Swan Isaac Heeney. At the end of the first quarter, Heeney was yet to win a disposal, while Kolodjashnij had racked up seven disposals and five marks."
Greater Northern Raiders bookended 2022 with maiden titles to their men's and then women's teams.
Established in 2018-19 to provide a pathway for North and North-West cricketers by playing in the Hobart-based Cricket Tasmania Premier League, Tim Coyle's men's team proved too good for a South Hobart Sandy Bay outfit gunning for their fifth CTPL T20 crown.
Not to be outdone, 11 months later Darren Simmonds' women's team cruised to an eight-wicket win over North Hobart who had beaten them in both finals last season.
The results endorsed the concept which saves young Northern players having to relocate South to progress their careers.
An emotionally-drained Coyle watched his team's three-wicket win online in isolation after testing positive to COVID.
"It's a fantastic achievement for the program and the players, particularly those who have believed in it and stuck with it from the start and know the most important thing for Northern cricket is the Greater Northern Raiders," he said.
Baptisms of fire don't come much hotter. In the cauldron of the Qatari desert, Nathaniel Atkinson became the first Tasmanian to play at a FIFA World Cup as the Socceroos took on reigning champions France.
Playing at right-back, the 23-year-old from Riverside Olympic was given one of the toughest tasks in world soccer as he went head-to-head with pacey French superstar Kylian Mbappé. It was a steep learning curve for Atkinson as the Paris St-Germain winger finished among the scorers in a 4-1 win.
Atkinson was substituted in the 85th minute and did not feature again in the tournament having picked up an ankle injury. "There's never losing, only learning," he said afterwards. "I wouldn't swap this for anything. The lifetime of struggles and sacrifices were all worth this beautiful moment."
Just getting a team in the NBL was a fairytale result for Tasmania so to go all the way to the grand final in their inaugural season was almost unthinkable - especially after starting the campaign with four losses from five games.
Charismatic American coach Scott Roth galvanised both team and state behind the mantra "defending the island". Led by captain Clint Steindl and the Josh duo of Adams and Magette, the team scraped into finals, edged out Tasmanian-born Chris Goulding's Melbourne United in the semis before Sydney Kings proved one hurdle too many, winning the grand final series by margins of 17, four and nine points.
"It's the 500,000 people in Tasmania these guys have impacted," said an emotional Roth.
"They've impacted this sport in a way that maybe none of us could imagine. To rally an entire state, not a city, but an entire state and the impact these gentlemen have had and the way they've carried themselves during the course of the season has been remarkable. Hopefully we've impacted youth basketball and made the state proud."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
