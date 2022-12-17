The Tasmania JackJumpers have once again let a half-time lead slip at home in the NBL against the Cairns Taipans, losing 82-91.
Keanu Pinder proved the difference in the game, with the Tasmanian defence unable to cope with his attacking play.
Jack McVeigh's two three-pointers to start the game gave an indication that he had retained his hot hand from last weekend's fourth quarter against the Sydney Kings, and Pinder continued to demonstrate why he is considered one of the league's best players for the Taipans.
The JackJumpers entered the first break with a 24-21 lead on the back of seven quickfire points late in the term from Milton Doyle, while Pinder finished with 10.
Tasmania were heavily reliant on the triple, and used it to good effect, draining 47 per cent of their 17 attempts by half-time.
Their accurate shooting gave the JackJumpers a seven-point lead going into the main break, despite a herculean first half from Pinder who scored 23 of Cairns' 45 total points.
Perhaps the greatest point of difference between the two teams at half-time was the impact from the bench, with the hosts outscoring the visitors 20-4.
In identical manner to the last game, Tasmania were guilty of entering a lull in concentration, resulting in the Taipans evaporating the nine-point deficit before taking the lead themselves.
The JackJumpers quickly settled, but the game was well and truly in the balance heading into the final term.
Cairns continued their impressive offence, largely on the back of Pinder who finished with a league-high 34 points as Tasmania struggled to keep up.
Eventually, the Taipans were able to outlast the JackJumpers down the stretch, silencing the crowd and ending the home side's three-game winning streak.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
