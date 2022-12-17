Evandale Panthers are in second place on the TCL ladder after defeating Hadspen by seven wickets.
Solid knocks from Nathan Balym (52) and Sameera Vishwaranga (45), who combined for a 98-run partnership, saw Hadspen to a total of 8-187 but it wouldn't be enough to contain the Panthers.
The experienced Grant Davern set the tone with 61 before captain-coach Jonty Manktelow (47*) and Malindu Wasala (42*) finished things off with an unbeaten partnership of 88 as they chased it down in the 33rd over.
It capped off an impressive day for Wasala who bowled his eight overs for just 14 runs in the first innings.
Perth's bowlers had a day out as they dismissed Trevallyn for just 64 and locked in fourth place before the Christmas break.
Jake Smith took 3-14 as Matthew and Jamie Rigby and Rila Rizvy all finished with two and Jonty Richardson ended the innings with his fourth ball.
Matthew Kerrison (24) and Wayne Ford (13) were the sole batters to make double figures as the home side struggled to get going in the chase.
However, they almost caused an upset by defending the total as Perth got the runs having lost six wickets.
Ford (2-13) and the returning Clayde White (2-21) were the main wicket-takers in the defence but the Demons got the runs in the 17th over as Jakob Williams (19) top scored.
Ladder leaders Longford ensured they'll go into Christmas undefeated, getting the better of ACL by 69 runs.
Fazal Nawab's ripping form continued as the Tigers' recruit scored his third century of the season, making 104 off 100 balls as the rest of his team batted around him.
Sam Henley tried his hand at the end, smacking 32 not out off 23 balls with two sixes and fours as the Tigers made 7-223.
Troy Huggins was the only bowler to take two wickets and carried his form into the batting innings, playing a lone hand with 82 of the side's 154.
Opener Matthew Oates (11) was the only other batter to reach double figures as opening bowler Babar Khan took 3-15 off his eight overs and Patrick Morehouse 4-18 off his 5.5.
Diggers picked up their second win of the season, denying the Western Tiers their first by two wickets.
The Tiers won the toss and batted first and were led by co-captain and opener Mark Cooper's 72 off 102 balls.
Cooper was the fifth wicket dismissed in the innings, combining with Aiden Jackman (28) for a 51-run stand before the captain met his demise.
The rest of his side managed 7-149 as Peter Lucas was the standout bowler with 2-19 off his eight overs and Scott Davie went for the same runs while taking one wicket.
Despite some scary moments in the chase, with Luke Pritchard (3-21) taking three wickets in four balls and Reece Maher (2-17) also taking two in an over, the Diggers confirmed their win in the 35th over.
Adam Davie top scored with 45, Alistair Worth made 25 and captain Lockie Mitchell finished with 19.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.