Greater Northern Raiders had a disappointing winless day in the capital as the men's team lost two Twenty20s and the women's a one-dayer.
Tim Coyle's men lost their first match to New Town by 45 runs but the contest marked the continued return to form of batter Miles Barnard.
A huge second-wicket partnership of 120 helped New Town post 3-190 at University Oval.
Anthony Mosca went early before fellow opener Patrick Rowe and Mitchell Owen took charge.
Rowe scored an unbeaten 83 off 52 deliveries, scoring five fours and five sixes while Owen's 76 off 44 came at an even better strike-rate and included seven boundaries and four maximums.
Jono Chapman took 2-37 off four overs and James Beattie a more expensive 1-44 off three as the bowlers took a pounding.
Barnard's impressive 83 off 51 featuring five sixes dominated the chase but there was minimal support - Brayden DeVries recording the second highest score with a run-a-ball 14.
Rizwan Aqeel (2-25) led the bowling figures for New Town.
Raiders' second T20 of the day ended in an eight-wicket loss to University at the hands of a familiar name.
Playing against the coach that helped launch his career, former Test captain Tim Paine top scored with 51 not out off 43 balls as the home side chased down Raiders' total of 8-104 with five overs to spare.
Raiders never really got going at the crease, captain Charlie Eastoe top scoring with 20 assisted by Will Bennett (18 not out) and Sam O'Mahony (15) as Bailey Kenzie (3-14), Mohammed Rizvi (2-22) and Tim Oakley (2-24) cashed in.
Paine found plenty of support in fellow Tassie Tiger Jake Doran (41) as Chapman and O'Mahony took the only two wickets to fall.
Former Australian short-form international Billy Stanlake bowled in both matches but is still waiting for his first Raiders wicket.
A huge partnership of 254 saw Clarence dominate their one-day game against Raiders' women's team.
Captain Emma Thompson (127) and Erin Fazackerley (120) both found or cleared the boundary 10 times as they came together at 1-13 before helping their team post 4-293.
Meg Radford (3-37) claimed three of the four wickets to fall.
Facing a daunting target, the visitors' top order made a strong start but, unlike their hosts, could not convert that into big scores.
Captain Montana Bradley fell one short of a half-century while Ava Curtis and Meg Radford both made 35 with just two boundaries between them.
However, from 3-144 the scoring dried up as Darren Simmonds' side failed to record another double-figure contribution, losing their last seven wickets for 57 to be all out for 201 and go down by 92 runs with more than eight overs remaining.
Maddison Brooks (3-48), Jessie Mudaliar (2-30), Sophia Di Venuto (2-34) and Maddie Blazely (2-42) did the damage.
