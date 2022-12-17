After the expiration of 1109 days, the wait for the nation's teenage athletes was over when the contest resumed nine days ago in the Australian All-Schools Track and Field Championships in Adelaide.
The 2020 edition was cancelled because of the pandemic and a year later its lingering effects meant that more than half the states and territories would not be able to take part and so 2021 also bit the dust.
The anticipation of what was to come was clear on the faces of the more than 1100 athletes taking part as they surveyed the newly-laid bright blue track at Mile End, three years after those still at school had done their best at Mount Claremont Stadium in Perth.
The determination to make the most of what had suddenly become a rare opportunity to participate with their peers from across the nation was even more palpable once the competition got under way.
As always, since its inception in 1976, the meet revealed some new stars and provided the platform for known talent to strut their stuff once again.
The most eye-catching newcomer was Queenslander Gout Gout who broke not only the meet record in both the heats and final of the under-16 boys' 200m but on both occasions also became the new national record-holder for the age group.
The rangy Ipswich, Queensland-born sprinter of South Sudanese heritage is already a magnificent mover at just 15 and reached the line in 21.14, a full three-tenths of a second faster than the previous marks.
It's usually the girls who dominate the best results and record list at this meet but last week it was very much the boys who were out to impress with two other national records both also set in the under-16 age group - to Isaac Beacroft in the walk and Daniel Okerenyang in the triple-jump.
Tasmania's best performer was also a race walker - Launceston College's Will Bottle who took gold in the under-18 event over 5000m.
The state came at the foot of the medal table behind both the ACT and North Queensland.
Of the four gold medals, three were won in events not contested in schools' athletics competition in Tasmania.
It was the same story overall with 10 of the 16 medals won in the same event areas - hurdles, race walks, hammer throw, steeplechase and other longer-distance races.
This compares with medal hauls of a decade or more ago of up to 50.
It's a reasonable conclusion to reach that where Tasmanian secondary school-aged athletes are relying on their personal coaches and club competition to prepare for national competition, the outcomes are much stronger than when they depend on opportunities through their schools.
It's an equally reasonable conclusion to assume that this might also have something to do with the decline in physical education in Tasmanian schools since the turn of this century and the reduction in opportunities for quality house and inter-school sport.
There is hope on the horizon in relation to the latter with the whole of the independent school system and Northern high schools agreeing to move inter-school, and by necessity school house, competition from the crowded curriculum space and unreliable weather conditions of terms three and four to the beginning of the calendar year - joining the southern high schools and the state primary competition which moved there some time ago.
It leaves only the North-West high schools' competition to make the move.
Aligning with the mainstream athletic season will make it more fruitful for athletes who are also engaged with a club, but the most important factor will hopefully be better weather that will significantly reduce the constant postponement of school carnivals that are so prevalent in the current calendar slots.
It will also mean that schools can present more opportunities for athletics training and skill development for the same reason.
But the challenge to find a solution to better general fitness levels compared with mainland peers will be ongoing until physical literacy and education resumes a more prominent and traditional place in the school curriculum in Tasmania at both primary and secondary schools.
Without that we will drop even further behind.
