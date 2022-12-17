Despite losing their first two games in the under-19 national championships in Adelaide, Tasmanian Tigers captain Cooper Anthes believes there are plenty of positives to be found from the team's performances so far.
The 19-year-old Riverside all-rounder's side have lost their matches in contrasting ways, losing their first against hosts South Australia by two wickets in the second last over, before succumbing to a strong Queensland Metro team who cruised home by eight wickets.
A frustrating pattern that has been developing which Anthes wants to address is an inability from the team's batters to convert starts into bigger scores.
"I think a few boys are getting starts on pretty good wickets and some pretty good grounds that we should be taking advantage of," he said.
"We're just leaving our bowlers short of what we need to defend against these really high-quality batting attacks, which we're coming up against.
"It's a responsibility thing to be honest. I think when you're in talented sides, and we are a talented side, you need someone to stand up and take responsibility for being the guy to play a big innings and that's the thing we haven't done."
Not wanting to shirk any responsibility, the teenager was quick to put his hand up to admit his own game has room for improvement.
"In the Queensland game I needed to be the guy to take responsibility and I didn't and that's certainly something I'm very open about," he said.
"I want to be the guy to take responsibility for the innings, and to be the guy to bat through and support the side."
Tasmania's next game against New South Wales Metro will likely prove to be another stern test of the squad's resolve, with the Launceston native admitting their upcoming opponents are probably the strongest side in the competition.
While approaching a game against such a formidable foe looks different compared to previous ones, the final objective doesn't change according to Anthes.
"I think you approach a game like that by simply looking at your own side and looking at your own goals and trying your best to put them out of your mind," he said.
"We have goals in mind that if we tick them off, we think we win more games of cricket than we lose. So if we could just look at what we need to do, tick those boxes, then we think the game unfolds the way we want it to unfold.
"And I think that's all you can do at this level when you're playing sides, like this Metro side, and we're certainly not the team to say, 'Oh, it's New South Wales Metro, they're going to win', we're going to be going out there trying to put a big score on the board and trying to bowl them out."
Anthes was unequivocal about the team's desire to win, referring once again to responsibility, which is an element to his role as captain that he relishes.
"It's something I really enjoy. I've been privileged enough to do it a couple of times at a young age and it's been a really good learning experience to be able to learn how to deal with other people and put yourself in different situations," he said.
"You have a bit more responsibility and I really enjoy it, I think it aids my cricket, so I love it whenever I can be the captain of the side."
The Tigers' clash against NSW Metro begins at 10am on Sunday with the match being streamed on Youtube on the Cricket Australia channel.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
