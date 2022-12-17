A 4.9 metre public Chanukah menorah will be lit at Brisbane Street Mall on Sunday night to celebrate the first night of the eight-day festival of lights.
The public Chanukah celebration is being heralded as a response to the worrisome rise in anti-semitic behaviours online and elsewhere.
Director of Chabad of Tasmania Rabbi Yochanan Gordon said the response to hatred of any kind must never be to cower or hide one's faith.
"The story of Chanukah is the tremendous power of light to overcome darkness. We can have no better response to negativity we encounter than to gather together in even greater numbers and celebrate the light of the menorah in public," Rabbi Gordon said.
He said this year's public menorah lighting carried added significance as Jewish communities worldwide celebrate the Year of Hakhel or "Gathering," a once-in-seven-years Jewish tradition.
"The marking of this special occasion is part of the reason Chabad of Tasmania is offering Wood work by Tool Skool and is expecting record crowds at the menorah-lighting this year."
The event will feature balloonist Jeff Hayes and doughnuts will be served. Chanukah menorahs and candles will be available as well for participants to light at home.
"Unity is what makes a strong community, " Mr Gordon said.
"Hakhel is a time for us to tune in to this, because together we can accomplish great things. There is no greater display of the literal light it is in our power to bring into the world than to gather together and light the menorah, this is what the world needs."
The Chanukah awareness campaign was launched in 1973 by Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, the seventh leader in the Chabad-Lubavitch dynasty of which Launceston's public Chanukah activities are a part of.
Since then, the Rebbe's campaign brought Chanukah into the mainstream and altered awareness and practice of the festival, returning what some mistakenly dismissed as a minor holiday to its roots as a public proclamation of the triumph of freedom over oppression and a mainstay of Jewish cultural and religious life.
For the first time since the pandemic, crowds can gather to participate in the placing of over 15,000 large public menorahs worldwide.
The menorah lighting begins at 7pm.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
