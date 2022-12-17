A proposal has been put to City of Launceston council for a 50-lot subdivision at Waverley.
The application is a three stage plan for the area for residential housing.
Tasmania's north has faced an ongoing housing crisis, with record low rental vacancies, an increase in the price of houses and houses being sold within days of being marketed.
Stage one will include 26 lots, varying from 500 to 720 metres squared, stage two will see 17 lots of similar size and the final stage will develop seven residential lots and a park connecting to the existing Bibra Park Recreation Reserve.
About five of the 50 lots would have the option for multiple dwellings on a lot.
The development plans state while it was not a part of this application, the future stages of the subdivision masterplan allow areas for smaller lots which would be intended for affordable housing.
The median house price in Waverley is $365,000.
As of October 2022, even the cheapest houses had a median price of more than $400,000.
The site, 33 Hogarth Street, was previously occupied by the Gunns Timber Mill. The mill was decommissioned and the site has since been completely cleared.
The proposed area is already surrounded on each side by residential zones.
The traffic impact statement found the proposed road network in the subdivision will not have a negative impact on the safety or efficiency of the existing road network.
There are plans for a further three stages for this development not included in this application.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
