The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Subdivision with 50 lots proposed for Waverley

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
December 18 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stages 1, 2 and 3 of the Waverley 50 lot subdivision. Picture supplied.

A proposal has been put to City of Launceston council for a 50-lot subdivision at Waverley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.