Carols by Candlelight premieres tomorrow at Country Club Tasmania

The annual Carols by Candlelight kicks off tomorrow night at Country Club Tasmania from 5.30pm until 9:30pm.
Carols by Candlelight president Sandy Astill said they raised nearly $80,000 this year thanks to generous local businesses, which allowed them to put the event on for free once again.
"This is the second year we've been able to offer it free; we just want to make sure everyone can afford to come," Ms Astill said.
The event had 31 corporate sponsors this year, including their Platinum 'Event Angels' from Country Club Tasmania and Hotondo Homes, who enabled the Carols committee to raise $60,000 in cash and provide other infrastructure.
The event sold out with in 15 minutes of registrations opening, with 5000 people claiming their spot.
"It's a very popular event and when people can't come, they've been giving back their tickets so we can re-issue them to the waiting list which also had about 5000 people on it.
"We've got four hours of non-stop entertainment, singing and dancing. There's five dance schools, 30 acts and an incredible stage."
"We have Santa Claus too, of course."
Ms Astill said Carols is a huge community event with local entertainers who donated their time to perform for the people of Launceston.
In November, a $5000 donation to the empty stocking appeal was collected from 2021 candle sales and donations from audiences and the Launceston West and West Tamar Rotary clubs.
