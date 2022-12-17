Two City of Launceston council owned bridges will be officially named.
At the December 15 council meeting, councillors approved the submission by the chief officer for a proposal to the Place Name Register.
Two bridges will be officially named, the Alexandra Walk to Riverbend Park will be named Riverbend Bridge and the bridge at North Esk River from Boland Street to the Inveresk Precinct will be named Inveresk Bridge.
The proposal was moved by councillor Andrea Dawkins and seconded by councillor Lindi McMahon.
Councillor Dawkins said the names were "self-explanatory."
"We could have called them anything we liked but these are probably the names people would have called these structures anyway," she said.
"From time to time we have these motions at council we need to endorse something that is completely logical.
"I don't believe there would be anyone who would object."
The Inveresk Bridge was commissioned and built by the University of Tasmania as part of the redevelopment of the Inveresk Precinct.
Ownership of the bridge has now passed to the council.
There has been continued discussion regarding the naming of the bridge and this has resulted in Inveresk Bridge being recommended for the name of the bridge.
Riverbend Bridge was completed in July 2018 spanning from Alexandra Walk to Riverbend Park.
Currently, there is no official name for the bridge.
Establishing an official name provides clarity to residents and tourists.
Key stakeholder consultation has been conducted in relation to the above recommended names with support provided for the proposed names.
The motion was carried by all present councillors with only councillor Susie Cai absent due to a TASCAT tribunal in Hobart.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
