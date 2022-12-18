ISN'T it amazing, how we the public, are continually hoodwinked and pressured into spending our hard-earned, on material items by the corporations and big business?
We have pre-Christmas sales, Christmas, Boxing Day sales, Valentines Day, Easter, Yuletide (July Christmas), Mother's Day, Father's Day, Halloween, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, it goes on.
Some of these of course aren't even related to Australia originally.
Wouldn't it be great to be able to save all the associated pressure, stress and angst and overspending, if we could just visit friends, enjoy a meal and the company of others, look out for the lonely, segmented migrants, aged and depressed and assist the disadvantaged?
If we did I feel we would have a far better Australia with more patience, inclusiveness, love and understanding of others.
After all, I'd rather have a self made card from a child or anyone really, who has taken their time to make and express their love and appreciation.
Isn't that far more important than the almighty dollar?
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
It was interesting to read the article in The Examiner (December 16), that over 40,000 eligible voters in the recent local government elections did not vote. More interesting to read that the TEC Commissioner has decided to waive the fines for those that did not vote.
We were all informed that due to the newly-introduced compulsory voting rules, fines would be issued to those who did not vote, for whatever reason.
Was this a scare tactic to get voters to return their ballot papers as required?
An awful lot of money at $34.50 per person that has been waived and an insult to those of us that actually made the effort to vote.
Rodney Jones, Launceston
IN reply to Ross Simpson from Victoria (The Examiner, December 12), I would argue that it is not politics that is sabotaging Tassie's AFL bid.
It is the ongoing disrespect of the AFL and their shameful demand that in order to be admitted to the national competition, we have to build a new stadium with a roof on it.
When the latest submission was approved in principle by both houses of the Tasmanian Parliament in 2020, there was no reference to the need for a new stadium.
It was likewise not a condition in Colin Carter's report, which recommended acceptance of the submission.
Eddie McGuire was the first person to demand that we build a new stadium.
The AFL have never said why Blundstone Arena has been acceptable for North Melbourne to host games since 2012, but will not be acceptable for a Tasmanian team.
Simple question - never answered.
Peter Williams, Sandy Bay.
IT'S so wrong.
Over the last couple of months I've had some engagement with Macquarie Point. In October the Tasmanian Quilting Guild had a successful quilting expo in the MAC 02 building.
I was down again this weekend and the venue was back to being a cruise ship terminal.
The recently docked Westerdam making a spectacular backdrop to the waterfront activities with disembarking passengers eagerly seeking out offerings of excursions and the Salamanca markets.
So what's wrong with this picture - well absolutely nothing - the area is a fabulous vibrant, innovative, people scaled, bustling waterfront with boats, seaplanes and buildings like the Woolstore and Gas works reimagined as apartments and eateries.
So... a football stadium? A big field, no matter how it's visualised, planned to be shoehorned into the backlot between the waterline and the Cenotaph.
Now that's so wrong.
I realise that Macquarie Point is a prime location and crying out for a development idea but really, a sporting arena, with a nod to the possibility of an entertainment venue?
What sort of events can we expect there, after all it will still be a field. I'm guessing not much opera or dance.
Better a customised entertainment venue, maybe relocating the TSO from across the road would offer a more global attractor for the entertainment industry and complement the uniqueness of the waterfront.
Lynne Hargreaves, Legana.
