Tasmania's Department of Health is developing a Child and Safety Wellbeing Panel and has opened expressions of interest for people to apply.
Department of Health secretary Katherine Morgan-Wicks said they are looking for people who are "passionate about making systemic change in the approach to promoting children and young people's rights, safety and wellbeing across all areas of the Department of Health."
"Through the work of the Child Safety and Wellbeing Service in Tasmania and the Department's Child Safety and Wellbeing Framework launched in September, we are implementing the National Principles for Child Safe Organisations," she said.
"These will ensure the safety and wellbeing of all children, meeting their specific needs, rights and interests within a child safe culture."
The panel will review all serious safeguarding events referred by the health secretary, conduct defined research, reviews, inspections or evaluations, providing independent advice and evidence-based solutions to the secretary and take on other advising roles.
The panel will consist of a chair and two independent members who have experience in child safeguarding and health systems.
It will also include a consumer representative who has lived experience of accessing health systems in Tasmania.
Applicants from across Australia are encouraged to apply.
Expressions close on January 29. To obtain an information package email csop@health.tas.gov.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.