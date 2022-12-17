The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The child safety panel will help advise Tasmanian's wellbeing service

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated December 17 2022 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Department of Health secretary Katherine Morgan-Wicks announced a Child Safety and Wellbeing Panel.

Tasmania's Department of Health is developing a Child and Safety Wellbeing Panel and has opened expressions of interest for people to apply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.