The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Free

LGH escelates to level three of their COVID-19 management plan

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
December 17 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Paul Scambler

The Launceston General Hospital and Royal Hobart Hospital escalated to level three of their COVID-19 management plans yesterday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.