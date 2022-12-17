The Launceston General Hospital and Royal Hobart Hospital escalated to level three of their COVID-19 management plans yesterday afternoon.
It follows the recommendation of each hospital's Regional Health Management Team and is based on the level of COVID-positive inpatients, level of COVID-related staff absence and general hospital demand.
Urgent elective surgeries and appointments will continue to be delivered along with other urgent and critical services.
Secretary and State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks asked the public for patience and understanding should they experience longer waiting times.
"Staff are working hard to address the demand for health services, and the public can have confidence that the needs of emergency presentations will be met," Ms Wicks said.
"Both the LGH and RHH will continue to allow one visitor per patient for one hour between 2pm and 7pm unless an exemption is provided by the nurse-in-charge."
According to the Department of Health, the current risk of COVID in the community is moderate. There have been 4045 new cases in the past seven days, with 88 patients in hospitals statewide.
A Department of Health spokesperson said the state government would continue to review and adapt public health measures based on public health advice, remaining responsive to outbreaks and risks from new strains.
"The health, safety and wellbeing of all Tasmanians had been the government's priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and this remains the case as we continue to manage COVID-19 in our highly vaccinated community," they said.
"Public health will continue to provide advice on the risk of COVID-19 in the community and recommend appropriate measures for both individuals and businesses to take to keep themselves safe."
Ms Wicks said the LGH and RHH would continue to allow one visitor per patient for one hour between 2pm and 7pm unless an exemption is provided by the nurse-in-charge.
"The public are encouraged to help keep our emergency departments for emergencies by making use of alternative care options for non-urgent injuries and illnesses," she said.
"If you're feeling unwell and not sure what to do, you can call Healthdirect on 1800 022 222 to speak to a Registered Nurse 24 hours a day, seven days a week."
She said pharmacies can provide advice and treatment for minor illnesses and ailments, including colds and flu, skin conditions, allergies, headaches, diarrhoea or constipation, or sleeping problems.
"A GP is usually the first person to contact with a health issue. They can also deal with minor emergencies such as sprains and strains, bites, stings, viruses infections and ongoing illness or injury."
"Anyone requiring emergency medical assistance should call triple zero immediately or make their way to the nearest ED."
The latest COVID-19 information can be found on the Department of Health's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.