Happenstance or not, protest a serious error

Fanatics, Winston Churchill is reputed to have said, are those who can't change their mind and won't change the subject.
It's an apt description for some whose passionate beliefs about an issue - in favour or against something or another - lead them to becoming campaigners.
They can, of course, be agents for important change; benefiting our society.
Yet when their interests become all-consuming, obsessive even, then they can lose perspective and risk alienating themselves - and their cause - from the wider community.
That may well explain the serious error of judgment that saw anti-fish farm campaigners stage a brief protest at the Hillcrest tragedy commemoration on Thursday night.
Displaying a banner with a political message at such a sombre occasion, where feelings are obviously and understandably so raw, was a disgraceful act.
What made it worse was the wording, which referred to "killing Tasmania".
It is to the credit of Neighbours of Fish Farming president Peter George that he took responsibility and apologised.
Mr George said that he was "happenstance" in Devonport on the day, did not know of the commemoration, saw the Premier and his staff, assumed they were readying for a political event, and took the opportunity to display their banner.
A thoughtless act, he says, adding that there is no way he - or "anyone with any commonsense" - would have done "something deliberately on an occasion like that".
Devonport Mayor Alison Jarman was accepting of the explanation and the group's "most beautiful apology".
"As soon as they were asked, they took it down and they were absolutely embarrassed," she said, which does give weight to Mr George's words.
Still, some may have doubts.
There's also the point that Mr George said they thought it was perhaps a Christmas event. Should we expect the banner to be unfurled then at Christmas parades? Carols by candlelight?
Some who share the group's beliefs might have no qualms about such; seeing the cause as just too important.
What they would be missing though is that any publicity is not good publicity when your aim is to build community support.
