The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

City of Launceston councillor raised concerns over offsite office plan

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated December 17 2022 - 5:41pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans for commercial the commercial building at South Launceston. Picture supplied

City of Launceston council has approved the first stage of a $6 million office development amid concerns over CBD activation and growth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.