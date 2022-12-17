City of Launceston council has approved the first stage of a $6 million office development amid concerns over CBD activation and growth.
The development is for a six-office lot in Rose Lane in South Launceston.
Owner and developer Errol Stewart spoke for the application at the council meeting held on December 15.
Mr Stewart said this plan was four years in the making.
"We think it's really good utilisation of the land," he said.
The development application included a rezoning of the area from General Residential Zone and Recreation Zone to Community Purpose Zone, and consolidation of four titles into one for the construction of six new commercial tenancies and associated car parking.
There will be 120 car parks - 20 car parks per office - plus additional taxi and bike parking. Offices will be 500 square metres each.
Mr Stewart said there would also be "considerable road improvements."
Due to the rezoning, this application is a two-part process and will face public exhibition before returning to council for final approval.
Councillor Hugh McKenzie said the rezoning and development was a "good use of property for future use for residents and nearby residents".
Cr Alan Harris did raise concerns about vacant office space in the CBD and queried offices locating "offsite".
City development general manager Richard Jamieson said Launceston was a growing city.
"We have thousands of new people every year and this is projected to continue," he said.
"As the city continues to grow we need more facilities and the commercial activity will grow proportionate to the number of people."
Mr Jamieson added there was a need for a "spill over" from the CBD and the proposal would not be a "threat".
He said it was good to see the development to see what the result of rezoning would look like.
The site for the commercial building was an old quarry, then later a refuse tipping area, and currently sits vacant.
Nearby the area is Glen Dhu Primary School and a church.
With regards to concerns about the office site being outside the main business area, council officers reported the rezoning will not affect the regional activity centre hierarchy.
Others areas of activity also included centres in Kings Meadows and Mowbray, and the suburban activity centre, Kmart Plaza.
The proposal would allow access to a small number of businesses, convenient for the surrounding land uses.
The council officers also found the site is within easy walking distance to the established public transport network and would have a "positive social and economic impact due to the uses proposed".
The purpose of the Community Purpose Zone is to provide for key community facilities and services including health, educational, government, cultural and social facilities.
It further encourages multi-purpose, flexible and adaptable social infrastructure. Council officers found the proposed development and site was appropriately suited to achieve this outcome.
The rezoning will be open for community feedback for 21 days.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
