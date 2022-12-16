Breaking: Police on scene at crash in Invermay

Police and emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash involving a car and a motorbike on the corner of Rees and Montagu Streets in Invermay.
Injuries are not known at this stage.
The road is currently blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
