Police responding to crash between a car and a motorbike on Invermay

Updated December 16 2022 - 3:21pm, first published 3:19pm
Breaking: Police on scene at crash in Invermay

Police and emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash involving a car and a motorbike on the corner of Rees and Montagu Streets in Invermay.

