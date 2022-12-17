Arms were flailing in the air as South Launceston players made a massive lbw appeal.
Youngster Riley Donlon was on a hat-trick and he fist pumped as he jumped for joy when the umpire raised his finger and Riverside's Peter New was dismissed.
It was the highlight of the opening day of the Cricket North Twenty20 competition on Saturday with all matches played at the NTCA grounds.
The Knights would go on to beat the Blues after keeping them to 107.
South's Nathan Philip put in the other big performance, smashing his way to 68 not out with five sixes, including one on the Kmart roof.
It topped off a great day for Jeremy Jackson's men who comfortably accounted for Mowbray earlier in the day. South restricted the Eagles to 7-111 before reeling in the target in 13 overs.
Jackson, who claimed 5-19 from his four overs of spin as well as a run-out, was thrilled with his team's execution.
"We held most of our catches and it was a short boundary out there as well which needed to be protected so I was pleased with the way the guys bowled," the captain said.
Mackenzie Barker (43), Sean Harris (37*) and Philip (28*) sowed up the victory as the Knights reached 1-114.
"I'm excited about the firepower in our top-four and it was great to see those guys bat the way we know they can," Jackson said.
"That's as good as I've seen Mackenzie hit the ball for a while and they just looked really free and backed themselves in and that's what you've got to do in this format.
"They batted well and sensibly at times but also took the game on and I was happy with the way they took the power surge there. Sean and Nathan - took the power surge straight away when they were in at the 10th over and that knocked off the remainder of the runs pretty quick smart."
Lachlan Clark top-scored for Mowbray with 43 while skipper Luke Scott retired not out on 25.
Riverside got off to a flyer beating reigning premier Westbury before falling to South.
Captain Peter New was stoked after their win over the Shamrocks which came down to the second last ball.
Boundaries were hard to come by and the Blues ran plenty of singles.
"We recognised running between the wickets was going to be important, especially with the wind the way it was, it plays a lot of havoc, especially hitting into it," New said.
Kaidyn Apted, who normally bats at eight and who had only batted once this season, opened and put together a match-winning 36 from 34 balls.
"We gave him a chance at the top of the order with a couple of people out this weekend and I just said to him 'bat the innings and play your game' and he did it perfectly," New said.
Matthew Owens (38) was also a handy contributor as he and Apted put together a 58-run partnership.
"He played a couple of ramp shots and things like that, that a lot of people wouldn't play but he just took it on because it's the way he plays and it came off beautifully for him," New said.
The Blues' skipper said his side was clean in the field and did well to pouch a couple of high balls in the wind.
"We set a (bowling) plan and the boys executed pretty well. With the short boundary and hitting with the wind, it can be tricky," he said.
"We expected them to score some boundaries, which they did, but we managed to take wickets at good times and restrict them a bit."
Dean Thiesfield's quick-fire 53 against the Blues was the Shamrocks' highlight.
Launceston (123) lost to Westbury (6-161) in game one but recovered to defeat the Eagles in round two.
Coach Andy Gower, who was proud of the fight his young side put up against the Shamrocks, praised Charlie Taylor (32) and Max Dowling (24).
"They kept us on target and we looked like we were pacing okay with Westbury but we knew we didn't have the depth we normally would.
"So we relied on those guys and Ben Humphrey to get us closer to the target. They paced the innings well and showed really good maturity for two young guys."
Westbury skipper Daniel Murfet made 43 from 27 balls and claimed 3-18 in a top performance.
The Lions registered 7-162 before keeping Mowbray to 5-140 with Ben Humphrey knocking 44 from 28 balls and Ed Faulkner claiming 3-24 from four overs.
"We didn't execute that well with the ball and obviously dropped a lot of catches but to get away with the win still keeps us in contention for a finals spot," Gower said. With Scott injured (suspected hamstring), Mowbray's Sam Artis was moved up to open and played arguably the innings of the day with his 84 from 65 balls.
Meanwhile, the new 'power surge' was a hot topic across the matches with teams discussing how and when to use it.
The power surge, brought in to be in line with the Big Bash, replaced the six-over power play of previous years.
There was a four-over power play at the start of each innings and then the two-over power surge after the 10th over which the batting team had to nominate.
The fielding team are allowed only two players outside the inner fielding circle during the power play and power surge periods.
"I think it's good to emulate things that are happening at a higher level," Gower said.
Sunday matches
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
